Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Announces Three New Directors, Reelection of Six Existing Directors, and New Committee Composition

Lima, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru – April 1, 2026 – Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Panama, and the United States, today announced the appointment of three new directors, the reelection of six existing directors and the composition of its Board committees.

Appointment of New Directors

María Inés Álvarez (Independent), Juan Paredes Manrique (Independent) and Manuel Romero Valdez (Non-Independent) were appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors for the period from March 2026 to March 2029.

Credicorp’s shareholders provided strong support for each of the Company’s proposals at the Company’s 2026 Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on March 31, 2026, including the election of these directors.

These new directors succeed Antonio Abruña Puyol, Alexandre Gouvêa and Patricia Lizárraga Guthertz, who have decided to retire from the Board. Credicorp is deeply grateful for the time and energy they dedicated to the Company, as well as for their valuable contributions.

The new Board composition is the result of a structured, skills-based refreshment process aligned to support Credicorp’s strategy, evolving risk profile, and capital allocation priorities. As the Company advances its digital transformation, strengthens operational resilience and executes on its long-term value creation objectives across its diversified financial services platform, the Board has sought to further strengthen expertise in technology and AI-related oversight, financial and regulatory governance, and strategic execution.

For detailed information related to the professional backgrounds and qualifications of each of the re-elected directors, please refer to our latest 20-F filing. For detailed information related to the professional backgrounds and qualifications of each of the newly elected directors, please refer to our February 27th 2026 press release.

Board Leadership and Committee Composition

During Credicorp’s Board meeting held on April 1, 2026, in accordance with the Company’s Bye-laws, the Board appointed Mr. Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Raimundo Morales Dasso as Vice Chairman of the Board.

Additionally, the Board approved the composition of the Board Committees as follows:

Audit Sustainability Risk Compensation & Committee Committee Committee Nominations Committee Luis Romero Belismelis Member Member Raimundo Morales Dasso Member Member Juan Paredes Manrique (I) Chair Member María Teresa Aranzabal Harreguy (I) Member Chair Member Nuria Aliño Pérez (I) Member Member Chair Pedro Rubio Feijóo Member Chair Member María Inés Álvarez Arnao (I) Member Leslie Pierce Diez-Canseco Member Manuel Romero Valdez Member





Governance Safeguards Remain Robust Following Changes in Board Independence

Credicorp maintains a governance framework designed to ensure strong and effective oversight. The Board continues to meet the Company’s Corporate Governance Policy requirement regarding director independence, while benefiting from a combination of independent perspectives and directors with deep knowledge of the Company’s operations, strategy, and markets. Key safeguards remain in place, including a fully independent Audit Committee and both the Sustainability Committee and Compensation & Nominations Committee led by independent directors. These structures ensure that independent directors play a central role in oversight of financial reporting, executive compensation, and Board composition. In addition, established conflict of interest policies are applied rigorously, with directors abstaining from participating in discussions and voting on matters where potential conflicts may arise. These practices support objective and independent decision-making across the Board.

Credicorp’s corporate governance structure is reviewed on an ongoing basis to ensure alignment with regulatory requirements, governance best practices, and shareholder expectations, while balancing continuity with the skills and experience required to oversee the Company’s evolving strategy and risk profile. Credicorp remains committed to maintaining strong governance practices and transparent engagement with shareholders and other stakeholders.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama and United States. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through BCP and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Additionally, its operations are complemented by Krealo, its Corporate Venture Capital arm.

For further information, please contact:

Investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.