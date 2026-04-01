Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Launch Nears While Elon Musk Boosts Bitcoin Price Prediction and Trump Declares Crypto Revolution

Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto is closing in on the Binance listing, and the energy building around this project looks exactly like what surrounded Dogecoin before it made millionaires. Rounds fill fast while the bitcoin price holds near $68,000, and crypto news data confirms that among wallets entering the presale this week there are addresses that bought Dogecoin days before Elon Musk tweet.

While Elon Musk just posted his first bitcoin content of 2026 while Trump declared a crypto "revolution" and called bitcoin "very powerful" at the Future Investment Initiative Summit according to Forbes. The crypto news from both events rewrites how every investor should read this moment. What follows explains why experienced capital is already positioning for the next Dogecoin level play while the market looks the other way.

Crypto News: Elon Musk and Trump Push the Bitcoin Price Into the Spotlight as the Next Dogecoin Search Begins

Elon Musk posted an animated bitcoin clip to X, his first public bitcoin move of 2026. Samson Mow, CEO of Jan 3, replied "It's happening" with his prediction the bitcoin price will top $1.3 million according to CNBC. X Money opens next month with crypto integration and trading built in. Tesla holds 10,000 bitcoin worth $800 million.

Trump warned China wants to "take over" crypto and declared America at the "bleeding edge" of the revolution. The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve ties the government to the bitcoin price. Coinbase partnered with Better Home and Finance for crypto backed mortgages accepted by Fannie Mae. The crypto news confirms every structural piece for a bitcoin price run is in place.

But the crypto news from every past cycle lands on one truth: nobody got rich watching Bitcoin double. The wealth was made in presale tokens before they listed. The question now is which presale to buy this cycle.

Dogecoin proved it. Early entries worth a few thousand dollars turned into millions on nothing but community belief. Can it happen again from where Dogecoin sits today? Not at this size. A $13 billion token getting to $1 would need $155 billion in new money that is not coming. The question on every investor's mind is where the next Dogecoin comes from, and the crypto news keeps landing on one answer: Pepeto.

Why Pepeto Could Be the Next Dogecoin With Real Exchange Tools DOGE Never Had

The viral spread around Pepeto right now follows the exact pattern Dogecoin set before its 10,000% run, only the pace is faster and not a single dollar of paid promotion is behind it. Holders are pushing this project forward without any help because they believe what they found is unlike anything the market has seen, and crypto news outlets keep writing about it because the narrative builds on its own. Let that sit for a moment. A meme token backed by a functioning exchange, led by the cofounder who took Pepe to $11 billion and a senior Binance developer with years of experience running platforms that process billions in volume.

Nothing like that has ever shown up in the meme coin space. Not one time. SolidProof completed the full audit, and each round that fills brings the Binance listing one step closer. What is available right now is not a standard token sale. It is the kind of position investors look back on for years once everything unfolds.

"What Dogecoin did was make regular investors into millionaires with nothing underneath except a meme and belief. Pepeto carries that identical fire and backs it with a working exchange. Calling this the next Dogecoin might not go far enough because the trading infrastructure gives it the foundation to outperform anything the meme market has ever produced," said a crypto analyst tracking Pepeto, according to Benzinga.

Conclusion

Elon Musk and Trump are driving the bitcoin price toward a breakout, and the crypto news this week delivered the same signals that appear before every rally. The window to get positioned is shrinking fast. Bitcoin moves first, then tokens with real traction and products capture the rotation. That is unfolding right now.

The capital flowing into this presale comes from wallets that understand one thing clearly: presales are where the biggest returns in crypto have always been made. One Ethereum sitting in a wallet at $2,000 right now, while the portfolio bleeds, will at best double to $4,000 in the next bull cycle. That same Ethereum placed into a presale carrying this level of potential, the least it can do is turn into 20 times more, and that is the floor, not the ceiling.

Anyone who let Dogecoin pass can make sure that does not happen twice. Pepeto is that second chance, but every stage that fills moves the Binance listing closer and brings the presale window closer to shut.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website Before Listing

FAQs

What does the Elon Musk bitcoin price signal mean for crypto?

Elon Musk shared his first bitcoin price content of 2026, sparking speculation about a full return to crypto. X Money launches next month with full integration

Which crypto presale is leading in 2026?

Pepeto is the leading crypto presale in 2026 with $8.49 million raised, a SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder on the team, and a Binance listing approaching









