Mountain America and Show Up for Teachers Launch Second Annual $40,000 Educator Grant Program

SANDY, Utah, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has partnered with Utah First Lady Abby Cox’s Show Up for Teachers initiative for the second consecutive year, continuing its support of educators across the state. While this marks the second year of collaboration with Show Up for Teachers, Mountain America has been investing in educators through its grant programs since 2016. This year, the program—funded through the Mountain America Foundation—will award $40,000 in grants, with forty Utah educators receiving $1,000 each.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“We love seeing firsthand how much this program means to teachers—not just in the resources it provides, but in the sense of support and recognition it creates,” said Sharlene Wells, chief public affairs officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Educators consistently go above and beyond for their students, often using their own time and money to do so. Enhancing our educator grant program through our partnership with Show Up for Teachers allows us to invest in those efforts in a meaningful way.”

The Show Up for Teachers Grant is designed to support teachers by providing financial resources. Candidates are evaluated based on their ability to demonstrate innovative ideas, thoughtful use of funds, and meaningful learning experiences for students. To be eligible, applicants must be teachers employed in Utah. Membership with Mountain America is not required to apply.

Online applications open Monday, April 1, 2026, and will close Friday, May 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. MDT.

“As an educator, I’ve seen how access to the right resources can open the door for creativity and innovation in the classroom,” Cox said. “The Show Up for Teachers Grants are one way we can support teachers in bringing their ideas to life and making a lasting difference for their students and school communities.”

The annual Show Up for Teachers conference will take place on July 9, 2026, at the Mountain America Expo Center. At the event, Mountain America will recognize grant recipients. Educators are also invited to visit the Mountain America booth during the event, where activities and prizes will be available.

For more information and to apply for the Show Up for Teachers Grant, visit macu.com/showup.

Educators located in Arizona, Idaho, Montana and Nevada can visit macu.com/grants for more information about future grant opportunities.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $21 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union.