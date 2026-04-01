All Day Slimming Tea Claims Evaluated: The Weight Loss Detox Slim Tea Ingredients That Work to Burn Fat Morning & Night

Aurora, CO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any supplement. If you purchase through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

This 2026 informational report outlines how All Day Slimming Tea is described across its official product materials, including its dual-blend morning and evening tea system, ingredient composition, and consumer-facing positioning. References to "ingredients that work" and "burn fat morning and night" reflect how the product is marketed and should not be interpreted as independently verified clinical outcomes. At the time of writing, publicly referenced materials associated with All Day Slimming Tea primarily relate to individual ingredients rather than a published clinical study of the finished proprietary tea system.

All Day Slimming Tea has gained visibility across online wellness discussions and consumer product searches due to its dual-blend morning and evening tea format and its positioning around natural weight management support. The product is a two-part herbal tea system — a Morning Energy blend and an Evening Detox blend — positioned as a 24-hour approach to metabolism support, appetite management, and natural detoxification.

With that level of consumer interest come questions worth addressing. What functions are these ingredients commonly associated with in general research? How does the dual-blend format compare to what has been studied? And what should you verify on the official website before placing an order?

The sections below outline the product's structure, ingredient context, pricing terms, and key verification points based on the information presented through official product materials.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current All Day Slimming Tea offer (official All Day Slimming Tea page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

What Is All Day Slimming Tea

All Day Slimming Tea is a dietary supplement sold as a dual-blend herbal tea system. The product information on the official website describes it as manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility using 100% natural plant-based ingredients. The tea bags are described as vegetarian, non-GMO, and free of dangerous toxins, fillings, or stimulants.

Each package includes 30 Morning Tea bags and 30 Evening Tea bags. The suggested use is one cup of the morning blend after waking and one cup of the evening blend after dinner — a daily ritual that takes about five minutes total. For those who enjoy tea as part of their daily routine anyway, the format is straightforward to integrate.

The product is distributed by Get The All Day Slimming Tea, with customer support available via email at support@allslimmingherbs.com. Returns are processed through a shipping facility in Aurora, Colorado.

Morning and Evening Tea System Overview

The core positioning behind All Day Slimming Tea is what the product website describes as a 24-hour tea system positioned around metabolism and digestion support. The morning blend is designed to support metabolism and energy during the day. The evening blend is designed to support digestion, detoxification, and sleep quality overnight. The idea is that the two formulas work in sequence — one activating daytime metabolic processes, the other supporting overnight recovery and elimination.

The phrase "burn fat morning and night" in the product's marketing reflects this dual-tea format — a morning blend and an evening blend consumed at different times of day. The product website describes this approach as helping the body burn fat continuously by supporting mitochondrial function in cells.

Mitochondria are real cellular structures responsible for energy production, and mitochondrial health is a legitimate area of metabolic research. The specific way the product's marketing describes mitochondrial rejuvenation represents the product's consumer-facing positioning of how the tea is intended to work. General research on mitochondrial function and metabolism is well-established, though no published clinical trial appears to have tested this specific tea blend for mitochondrial effects.

For context, most herbal tea supplements on the market don't undergo finished-product clinical trials. That's not unique to this product — it's an industry-wide reality that's worth understanding when you're evaluating any supplement in this category.

Ingredient Composition and General Research Context

Here's where things get interesting for anyone who cares about what's actually in the tea and whether there's any science behind it. Let's walk through both blends ingredient by ingredient.

Morning Energy Tea Ingredients

The morning blend is described on the official website as containing: Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Orange Peel, Lemongrass, Ginger, Dandelion Leaf, Ginseng Root, Garcinia Cambogia, Monk Fruit, and Natural Mint and Lemon Flavor.

The phrase "ingredients that work" in the product's marketing refers to this combination of commonly discussed herbal ingredients associated with metabolism, digestion, and appetite-related pathways in general nutritional literature. Here's what that literature actually shows:

Green Tea (Camellia sinensis) is among the most studied botanical ingredients for metabolic support. The primary active compound, EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), has been examined across dozens of clinical studies. A large-scale systematic review published in the British Journal of Nutrition analyzing 59 eligible studies found that green tea extract supplementation was associated with statistically significant reductions in body mass, BMI, and body fat percentage. A separate systematic review reported that EGCG has the potential to increase fat oxidation and moderately accelerate resting energy expenditure, even at doses of 100 to 300 mg per day. These findings come from studies using measured dosages of standardized green tea extract — the dosage delivered through a tea bag format may differ from what was used in those controlled research settings.

Oolong Tea sits between green and black tea in terms of oxidation level, which affects its catechin and polyphenol profile. Published research has examined oolong tea for effects on fat oxidation and energy expenditure, with some studies reporting modest increases in metabolic rate. The research base is smaller than for green tea but generally points in a similar direction.

Garcinia Cambogia contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which has been studied for potential effects on appetite regulation and fat storage inhibition. Published reviews show mixed results — some studies report modest effects on body weight while others find no significant difference from placebo. It remains a common inclusion in weight management supplements.

Ginger (Zingiber officinale) has been reviewed in published research for thermic effects and appetite modulation. A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials found that ginger supplementation was associated with reductions in body weight and waist-to-hip ratio, though study quality varied across the included trials.

Ginseng Root has been studied for potential effects on energy, fatigue reduction, and metabolic parameters. Some published reviews suggest ginseng may support glucose metabolism and energy levels, though specific weight loss effects remain modest across study populations.

Dandelion Leaf has traditional use as a mild diuretic and digestive support herb, with some published research supporting its potential role in fluid balance.

These are ingredient-level findings from general research. They describe properties of individual compounds studied under controlled conditions — not outcomes specific to All Day Slimming Tea's finished formulation.

Evening Detox Tea Ingredients

The evening blend is described on the official website as containing: Senna Leaves, Licorice Root, Peppermint Leaves, Fennel Fruit, Orange Peel, Cinnamon Bark, Dandelion Leaves, Lemongrass, Ginger, Monk Fruit, and Natural Honey and Lemon Flavor.

Senna Leaves — this is the ingredient worth paying the most attention to in the evening blend. Senna is a well-established herbal laxative recognized by the FDA as an over-the-counter active ingredient for short-term constipation relief. It works by stimulating bowel movements. While senna can reduce water weight and bloating in the short term, published medical guidance consistently recommends against daily long-term use due to potential electrolyte imbalances and laxative dependency. If you're planning to use this tea every evening as directed, the senna component is something to discuss with your healthcare provider — especially if you take medications or have digestive health concerns.

Peppermint and Fennel both have well-established traditional use in digestive comfort. Published research supports peppermint for easing digestive discomfort, while fennel has been studied for carminative properties that may help reduce bloating and gas.

Cinnamon Bark has been studied for its effects on blood sugar regulation and metabolic health. Some systematic reviews report modest effects on fasting glucose levels, though weight loss outcomes are less consistent.

Licorice Root has traditional use in digestive support and is included in many herbal tea formulations. Prolonged use of licorice root at higher amounts has been associated with elevated blood pressure in some individuals — another reason to keep your healthcare provider in the loop if you plan on daily long-term use.

Here's the honest takeaway on the evening blend: much of the initial weight and bloating changes that consumers may notice are likely related to senna's laxative effect and overall fluid balance rather than fat metabolism. That's not necessarily a negative — digestive regularity and reduced bloating are real quality-of-life improvements. But it's worth understanding the mechanism so your expectations are calibrated correctly.

Manufacturing and Labeling Information

The product website describes All Day Slimming Tea as manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States. It's worth noting the precise terminology here: "FDA-registered" means the manufacturing facility has registered with the FDA as required by law and is subject to inspection. This relates to manufacturing compliance standards. It does not mean the FDA has reviewed, approved, or endorsed the specific product. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold.

The tea bags are described as made from 100% natural plant-based ingredients that are vegetarian and non-GMO. The product website does not appear to list exact milligram amounts per ingredient for either the morning or evening blend. This is common across herbal tea supplements — but it does limit your ability to compare what's in each tea bag against the specific dosages used in published ingredient research.

The product website also references scientific studies at the bottom of its sales page. These citations point to published research on individual ingredients and general metabolic concepts. They do not reference clinical trials of All Day Slimming Tea as a finished product. This is standard practice in the supplement industry, but understanding that distinction helps you interpret the marketing materials more accurately.

How the Product's Marketing Describes Results

The official product website includes specific claims and figures worth understanding in context:

The website states that over 50,000 people have reached their ideal weight using the product, with some having lost over 100 pounds. This figure is presented alongside customer review materials. The product's own disclaimer section acknowledges that testimonial results "may not reflect the typical purchaser's experience" and that satisfied customers are more likely to share feedback than those with neutral or negative experiences.

The website also describes average weight loss figures and specific percentage improvements in metabolism. These marketing descriptions represent how the product's potential is positioned on the website. They are accompanied by a standard disclaimer that individual results may vary and that testimonials reflect exceptional rather than typical outcomes.

The product's terms also note that the content on the site is "for entertainment purposes" and that consumers assume all risks associated with using the information. This language, found in the terms and conditions, is worth reading before making a purchase decision.

Pricing Structure and Purchase Terms

The official website lists the following package options at the time of this report:

A 6-month supply at $49 per unit (total $294), described as the best value option with free shipping and three bonus digital guides included. A 3-month supply at $69 per unit (total $207), with three bonus guides included. A 2-month supply (sample package) at $79 per unit (total $158), plus shipping. The listed regular price is $99 per unit.

Domestic shipping within the United States is listed at $14.95 for the 2-month package and free for the 3-month and 6-month packages. The estimated delivery time is 5 to 7 working days domestically. Shipping to Canada is listed at $29.95 with 14 to 21 working days for delivery.

All purchases are described as one-time payments — the website does not appear to use subscription or auto-rebilling models.

Pricing and terms may change. Verify current details by viewing the current All Day Slimming Tea offer (official All Day Slimming Tea page).

Refund Policy and 60-Day Guarantee

The refund policy describes a 60-day money-back guarantee. Here's what the terms actually say — and a few conditions worth knowing before you order:

To request a refund, the policy states that you must contact support at support@allslimmingherbs.com with your full name, email, invoice details, and order number. You're also asked to share your experience with the tea and specify exactly what you're returning.

The policy states that all tea bags — including used or empty ones — must be physically returned to the Aurora, Colorado facility before a refund is processed. Return shipping costs are the buyer's responsibility, and the refund policy notes that shipping and handling costs will be deducted from your refund amount.

There's also a one-time guarantee limitation: if you've previously returned the product and received a refund, future purchases are not eligible for another refund. This is more restrictive than many supplement refund policies, so it's worth factoring into your purchasing decision.

The refund terms note that you can ship your return even on day 59 of the 60-day window and still receive a refund as long as the return was initiated within the guarantee period.

Consumer Verification Considerations

Before ordering, here are the key things worth confirming or thinking through:

The senna component in the evening blend. This is genuinely important. Senna is effective for short-term digestive regularity, but published medical guidance recommends against daily long-term use without healthcare supervision. If you're planning to drink the evening tea every night as the product suggests, have that conversation with your doctor first — particularly if you take medications that affect electrolyte balance or bowel function.

Ingredient research vs. product research. The ingredients in All Day Slimming Tea — particularly green tea, ginger, and Garcinia Cambogia — have published research behind them at the individual compound level. But the finished tea blend itself has not been evaluated through a clinical trial. The scientific references on the sales page relate to individual ingredients under controlled research conditions, not to this specific formulation. That's standard for the supplement industry, but it's worth understanding when you're weighing the marketing claims.

The refund terms. The 60-day guarantee sounds generous, but the fine print includes return shipping at your cost, deduction of original shipping and handling charges, a requirement to return all tea bags (including empty ones), and a one-time guarantee limitation. Make sure those terms work for you before you order.

Caffeine content. The morning blend contains Green Tea and Oolong Tea, both of which naturally contain caffeine. The specific caffeine amount per tea bag isn't disclosed on the labeling. If you're sensitive to caffeine, it's worth starting with a smaller serving or checking with the manufacturer directly.

Medication interactions. Some ingredients commonly found in metabolic-support herbal teas may require caution for individuals taking prescription medications, including blood pressure, blood sugar, or blood-thinning medications. The morning blend contains green tea (which includes caffeine) and ginger, while the evening blend contains senna and licorice root. If you take any prescription medications, talk to your healthcare provider before adding this tea to your routine.

Current product information and terms are available by viewing the current All Day Slimming Tea offer (official All Day Slimming Tea page).

Common Questions About All Day Slimming Tea

Is All Day Slimming Tea FDA approved?

No — and no dietary supplement is. Under federal regulations, supplements don't require FDA approval before being sold. The product website describes the tea as manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, which means the facility meets manufacturing standards and is subject to FDA inspection. That's about the manufacturing environment, not the product itself.

Does the tea contain caffeine?

Yes. The morning blend includes Green Tea and Oolong Tea, which naturally contain caffeine. The exact caffeine content per tea bag isn't listed on the product labeling.

Is it safe to drink senna tea every day?

Published medical guidance recommends senna for short-term constipation relief rather than daily long-term use. Ongoing daily senna use may lead to electrolyte imbalances and dependency concerns. The evening blend contains senna leaves. If you plan to use it daily as directed, discuss it with your healthcare provider.

How long before you might notice changes?

The product website recommends daily use for at least two months. In general, research on herbal tea ingredients suggests that measurable metabolic effects — when they occur — typically require consistent use over several weeks. The product materials acknowledge that individual experiences vary.

What does "rejuvenate mitochondria" mean?

Mitochondria are the energy-producing structures in your cells. The product's marketing uses this concept to describe how the tea is intended to support cellular energy production and fat metabolism. Mitochondrial health is a legitimate research area, though the specific claim as used in the marketing is a consumer-facing description of how the product is positioned.

Where can you buy All Day Slimming Tea?

The product information states it is available through the official website at getalldayslimmingtea.com. Customer support is reachable at support@allslimmingherbs.com.

Summary

All Day Slimming Tea is a dual-blend herbal tea system positioned as a 24-hour metabolism and detox support formula. The product contains ingredients — particularly green tea catechins, ginger, and Garcinia Cambogia — that have been discussed in published general research for properties related to fat oxidation, thermic effects, and appetite modulation. The evening blend includes senna leaves, which is relevant for consumers to understand given published medical guidance on long-term senna use. For additional context on the morning and evening blend system, a detailed breakdown of the dual-action tea format and ingredient positioning is also available, along with a separate overview of the herbal detoxification blend and its ingredient profile.

The product's refund terms include conditions that are more restrictive than some alternatives in this category, including a one-time guarantee limitation and a requirement to return all tea bags. Manufacturing is described as taking place in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States.

Complete product information, current pricing, and terms are available by viewing the current All Day Slimming Tea offer (official All Day Slimming Tea page).

Contact and Support Information

Per the official product website:

Company: Get The All Day Slimming Tea

Email: support@allslimmingherbs.com

Return Address: ShipOffers, C/O All Day Slimming Tea, 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011

Website: getalldayslimmingtea.com

Disclaimers

Medical Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All Day Slimming Tea is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting All Day Slimming Tea or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance.

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, and consistency of use. Weight management concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider.

Ingredient Interaction Notice: Some ingredients in All Day Slimming Tea may interact with medications or health conditions. Green tea contains caffeine and compounds that may interact with blood thinners and stimulant medications. Ginger has mild blood-thinning properties. Garcinia Cambogia may interact with diabetes medications. Senna may cause electrolyte imbalances with prolonged daily use. Licorice root may affect blood pressure with extended use. Consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement, especially if you take blood thinners, blood pressure medications, diabetes medications, or have chronic health conditions.

Results and Pricing: All pricing, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this article are based on information from the official product website at the time of writing (April 2026) and may change without notice. Verify current terms on the official website before purchasing. Individual results vary based on factors including age, baseline health, lifestyle, consistency of use, genetic factors, and current medications. Results are not guaranteed.

Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the information presented.