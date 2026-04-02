iManage announces senior appointments and a promotion to support and accelerate business growth across APAC

CHICAGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced senior new hires and a promotion to support and accelerate business growth across APAC.

The appointments are a strategic business decision that underscores the company’s continued investment and focus on the region.

The business, which has had a presence in APAC since 1997 has experienced strong year-on-year growth across the region over the last 12 months, fuelled by the rising AI adoption rates.

APAC is widely recognised as one of the most advanced regions globally for AI adoption, with reports noting that more than three-quarters of businesses are already using at least one AI-enabled digital platform tool. A strong appetite for innovation, coupled with a clear understanding of the productivity and efficiency gains generative AI can deliver business and organisation, continue to drive rapid advancement across the region.

The new hires and promotions include:

Gianni Giust has been promoted to the newly created role of APAC Market Leader. Based in Brisbane, Gianni will work with regional sales leads to shape the business strategy and drive further growth across APAC. Gianni joined iManage in 2017 as Director of ANZ. Over the last 9 years in this role, he has built a solid foundation with strong year-on-year growth across legal, accounting, government, banking and finance. Before that, he was Associate Director of Sales at Optus, driving sales in the Optus Business application business.

Brendan Dewar has been appointed as Regional Sales Leader, ANZ, where he will be responsible for driving sales growth across Australia and New Zealand, working closely with our reseller network. Prior to iManage, Brendan held senior positions at Dye and Durham Australia and LexisNexis and brings a wealth of legal tech experience to the business.

Louis Coetzee has stepped into the newly created position of Senior Manager of Customer Experience (APAC), becoming the first dedicated Customer Experience leader in the region. As part of this role, Louis will be a key contact for APAC-based customers, helping them maximise their investment in iManage and driving user adoption. Louis joins the team from insightsoftware, where he was Director of Professional Services for the APAC region, leading daily operations and business development initiatives.

In addition to the above, iManage is also recruiting for multiple positions across its go to market teams globally, with more expected through the year.

Gianni Giust, APAC Market Leader, said, “APAC is a strategically important region for us, where the innovative leadership our customers possess, combined with their strong appetite for new products has enabled us to grow year-on-year. We currently have over 500 customers in region, 100% of which are a result of our strong channel partnerships. As I step into the APAC Market Leader role, my goal is to ensure we continue our upward growth trajectory by enhancing our existing partner relationships and establishing new strategic partnerships in order to scale. I also plan to focus on expanding and bringing to market new products that are part of our platform ecosystem, particularly our iManage AI offerings.”

This news is another significant hiring milestone for the company, following the appointment of Mike Eichsteadt as Vice President of AI Engineering at iManage in January.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com