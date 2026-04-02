Vocalbeats.AI Partners with NTU Singapore to Establish the Vocalbeats.AI-Turing AI Scholarship for Singapore’s Next Generation of AI Talent

SINGAPORE, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats.AI, a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company, today announces a partnership with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) to establish the Vocalbeats.AI‑Turing AI Scholarship. The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony at NTU on April 1.

The scholarship aims to recognise and support exceptional undergraduates enrolled in the College of Computing and Data Science (CCDS) at NTU, reflecting Vocalbeats.AI’s commitment to nurturing world-class talent in Singapore. Recipients of the scholarship will be encouraged to apply for internships, mentorships, and career pathways within the company, as Vocalbeats.AI continues to grow its team in tandem with the expanding global reach of its products and services.

Marco Lai Jinnan, CEO of Vocalbeats.AI, said: “Voice AI is reshaping how people connect across languages and cultures. This scholarship is our commitment to ensuring we have the world-class talent to advance that frontier, and our experience working with NTU students and graduates has shown us what is possible when the brightest young minds take on real-world challenges. We look forward to creating more of those opportunities for students who are ready to build the future of voice AI with us.”

The scholarship comes at a time when demand for AI engineering talent continues to outstrip supply globally. In Singapore, the National AI Strategy 2.0 has set an explicit goal of tripling the nation’s AI practitioner pool, calling directly on industry to co-invest in building that capacity alongside universities, including NTU.

Professor Luke Ong, Dean of NTU’s College of Computing and Data Science and Vice President (AI & Digital Economy), said: “This partnership highlights the importance of industry-university collaboration in developing AI talent. The Turing AI Scholars Programme at NTU combines rigorous training in AI and computing with masterclasses, hands-on research opportunities, and international immersion experiences. With Vocalbeats.AI’s support, our students will have valuable opportunities to engage with industry, apply their skills, and contribute to Singapore’s growing AI ecosystem.”

Vocalbeats.AI has already been contributing to Singapore’s AI talent capacity-building objectives. In 2025, the company strengthened its university partnerships, welcoming students from local universities into its internship programme. One of the graduates from NTU has since transitioned into a full-time role and is currently contributing to the company’s research capabilities.

About Vocalbeats.AI

Vocalbeats.AI is a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company dedicated to innovating intelligent, user-friendly products and services designed to improve everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its expanding portfolio of AI-powered applications — spanning productivity, wellness, and beyond — is increasingly being embraced by a diverse global user base.

Beyond developing applications, Vocalbeats.AI is redefining how people interact with AI. Powered by an international team of engineers, designers and researchers, the Company pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology to empower people everywhere to work smarter, connect more meaningfully, and live better.

For more information, please visit www.vocalbeats.ai.

Media contact: media@vocalbeats.com