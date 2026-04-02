Trisura Group Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced the appointment of Chris Sekine to its Board of Directors and the retirement of Robert Taylor. In addition, Trisura today announced that Chris Sekine is expected to stand for election to the Board of Directors at this year’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Mr. Taylor served as the Chairman and a director of Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company from 2013 to 2017. As a co-founder of Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Mr. Taylor served as the CEO of the company from its inception in 2006 until 2012.

Mr. Sekine served as President and CEO of Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company from 2018 to 2024 and has been with the Company since its inception in 2006 when he established the Company’s Surety line of business. In 2025 Mr. Sekine transitioned from day-to-day operations to serve as Executive Director on the board of Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company and Chair of the Board of First Founders Assurance Company. He has over 30 years of experience in the surety and insurance industry, has held senior executive roles in the Canadian operations of two large international insurers as well as having served as a board member for the Surety of Association of Canada.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris Sekine to our Board of Directors. Mr. Sekine has played a critical role in the growth of Trisura since its inception and brings a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, surety, insurance operations, distribution and risk management, amongst other areas. We look forward to the perspective Mr. Sekine will bring as Trisura continues to execute its growth strategy” said George Myhal, Chair, Board of Directors, Trisura Group Ltd.

Mr. Myhal continued, “we would also like to thank Bob Taylor for his significant contributions to Trisura. Bob has been a key contributor to Trisura’s success as a founder of the business.” Mr. Taylor will continue to serve as a director on the Board of Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisuragroup.com . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website. Investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus. ca .

For more information, please contact:

Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of our Company and its subsidiaries, as well as the outlook for the North American economy for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expects,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “forecasts”, “potential” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could”.

Forward looking information is based on opinions, estimates, and assumptions of management and is based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable. Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of our Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future results and there can be no assurance that comparable results will be achieved in the future.

Many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which we do business; the behaviour of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; insurance risks including pricing risk, concentration risk and exposure to large losses, and risks associated with estimates of loss reserves; strategic actions including dispositions; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the ability to appropriately manage human capital; the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which we operate; governmental investigations; litigation; changes in tax laws; changes in capital requirements; changes in reinsurance arrangements and availability and cost of reinsurance; ability to collect amounts owed; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes or pandemics; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; risks associated with reliance on distribution partners, capacity providers and program administrators; third party risks; risk that models used to manage the business do not function as expected; climate change risk; risk of economic downturn; risk of inflation; risks relating to cyber-security; risks relating to artificial intelligence; risks relating to credit ratings; and other risks and factors detailed in Section 5 - Risk Management in our Q4 MD&A and in our other documents filed with securities regulators in Canada from time to time.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking information in this MD&A is included as of the date hereof and is presented for the purpose of assisting our securityholders in understanding our financial position, objectives and priorities as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by law, our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.