Good oral health isn't complicated — Alberta's dentists want you to know what works

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta's dentists have a simple message this Oral Health Month: the basics work, and one of them could save your life.

Across the province, dental teams are encouraging Albertans to return to the fundamentals: brush twice a day, floss, eat well, and visit a dentist regularly. In an era of competing wellness trends and online health advice, dentists say those four habits remain the most effective way to protect both oral and overall health, at every stage of life.

“Oral health doesn’t have to be complicated,” says Dr. Carol Martin, a practicing dentist in Grande Prairie and President of the Alberta Dental Association. "While trends and quick fixes continue to circulate online, evidence-based care remains the best approach to protecting long-term health, and your dentist and the whole oral health care team are there to help."

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common virus and a known risk factor for oral cancer, yet a recent survey of 1,003 Albertans found that fewer than four in ten are aware of that connection. Dentists across the province are encouraging patients to ask about oral cancer screening and to have an open conversation with their dental team about HPV and prevention.

"Your mouth says a lot about your health, and it is important to listen to it," says Dr. Martin. "Early detection can greatly improve your chance of surviving oral cancer. Whether it is understanding your risk, getting screened, or talking to your provider about HPV, taking that first step at your next dental visit could make a real difference."

From small communities to large urban centres, Alberta's dentists are committed to helping patients make informed choices that support oral health every day. To help families build healthy habits early, the Alberta Dental Association is once again hosting a colouring contest for children aged 3 to 12.

“We know that good oral health habits start young,” says Dr. Martin. “We want to get kids and families talking about brushing, flossing, and making healthy choices together.”

For oral health tips, information about support programs, and details on how to enter the colouring contest, visit albertadentalassociation.ca/happymouth.

Media Inquires

Lucas Warren

Public Relations & Communications Director

Alberta Dental Association

lwarren@albertadentalassociation.ca

780-932-0534

Backgrounder: Seven simple tips to improve your oral health

Oral health is a huge contributor to your overall health and wellbeing. When you’re experiencing pain, missing teeth, or have an oral infection, it can influence the way you speak, eat, and socialize. Following are some ways to promote your physical, mental and social wellbeing.

1. Work on your brushing.

Excellent brushing is not as easy as you might think. There are roughly 192 surfaces to clean when we brush our teeth. Consider asking your dentist or hygienist for “disclosing solution” to help see how many of those 192 surfaces you reach.

2. Reduce your intake of sugary drinks and make water your drink of choice.

Sugar is one of the main causes of dental problems. It attracts bacteria that can cause diseases that affect the health of your teeth and gums. As a result, consuming sugary drinks may lead to an increased risk of cavities and other issues.

Drinking water keeps you hydrated without added sugars or acids. It also helps your body rinse away the harmful bacteria and acids from eating. Fluoridated drinking water also has added oral health benefits, like protecting your teeth against cavities.

3. Use an ultra-soft bristle toothbrush and replace it every three months.

Soft bristles help clean your teeth and gums without causing added erosion to your enamel and gums.

4. Use a toothpaste with fluoride.

Fluoride is a safe, effective method for preventing dental cavities. More information about the use of fluoride is available at albertadentalassociation.ca/fluoride

5. Floss every day.

Flossing helps prevent the build-up of tartar, which turns into plaque, and can cause a variety of oral health problems.

6. Eat a well-balanced diet, including snacking on cheese, nuts, fruits, and veggies.

A balanced diet is essential to overall health, but did you know that eating cheese can help keep your teeth and gums healthy? Cheese contains casein, which coats your teeth and provides a protective barrier against harmful bacteria and acids.

7. Avoid smoking, vaping, cannabis, or chewing tobacco.

There are a number of serious risks associated with the use of these products, like bad breath, stained teeth, cardiovascular disease, and oral and lung cancers. Learn more about how these products negatively affect your oral health and general wellbeing.



For more information about the Alberta Dental Association or Oral Health Month, visit albertadentalassociation.ca/happymouth