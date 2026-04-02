Trustly-kasinot.fi launches to map Trustly-powered casinos in Finland

Helsinki, Finland, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comparison platform, Trustly-kasinot.fi, has launched with a focus on online casinos that support Trustly payments in the Finnish market.

The site provides structured overviews of operators that enable bank-based payments, including deposit and withdrawal speeds, supported features, and user flows tied to Trustly’s Pay N Play model. The aim is to simplify how Finnish players identify casinos where registration, deposits, and withdrawals are handled through online banking.

Interest in Trustly-based solutions has grown in recent years, particularly in Nordic markets where bank identification systems are widely used. The Pay N Play concept, which combines identity verification and payments into a single step, has reshaped how players interact with both casino and betting platforms.

Trustly-kasinot.fi focuses specifically on this segment, highlighting casinos that allow users to access accounts without traditional registration processes. The platform also includes guides explaining how bank-based authentication works, what players should consider when choosing a Trustly casino, and how payment flows differ from conventional e-wallet or card-based deposits.

The launch comes as Finland prepares to transition towards a licensed online gambling market, with regulatory changes expected to take effect in 2027. As competition is expected to increase, payment speed and ease of use are likely to become more important differentiators among operators.

Trustly-kasinot.fi is available in Finnish and is designed for users seeking a streamlined overview of casinos that support Trustly and similar open banking solutions.







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Website:https://www.trustly-kasinot.fi