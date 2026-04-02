2026 New Zealand National Dragon Boat Championships Conclude Successfully





LIAONING, China, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge, New Zealand — March 28, 2026 — The two-day 2026 New Zealand National Dragon Boat Championships concluded at scenic Lake Karapiro. As one of the country’s largest dragon boat events, the championships brought together around 45 teams and approximately 1,200 athletes from across the country, competing in the 200 m and 500 m sprint races, as well as the 2,000 m turn race.



The steady beat of drums echoed across the course as paddles flashed through the water, with athletes showcasing the speed and intensity of dragon boat racing. During the event, a commemorative flower ceremony was held, with members of the International Breast Cancer Paddlers’ Commission (IBCPC) holding pink carnations to raise awareness of breast cancer prevention and honor life, adding a human touch to the event.



The dragon boat sport in New Zealand started relatively early. As early as 1995, when the World Dragon Boat Championship was held in Yueyang City, Hunan Province, China, New Zealand had already sent a team to participate, becoming one of the early participants on the international dragon boat stage. This event was meticulously organized by the New Zealand Dragon Boat Association. Guests such as Luo Zhongyi, President of the International Ice Dragon Boat Federation (IIDBF), and Meri Gabson, President of the International Breast Cancer Paddlers’ Commission (IBCPC), were invited to attend.



As an official partner of the championships, Champion worked closely with the organizer to ensure the event ran smoothly, creating a professional, fair and efficient competition environment for all participating teams.



The championships highlighted the growing popularity of dragon boat racing in New Zealand, providing a platform for enthusiasts to experience the excitement of the sport and connect with one another. With dragon boat racing continuing to gain momentum worldwide, more international events are expected to be held in New Zealand in the future.

Media Contact

Company: Champion

Contact Name: Huber

Email: 892423912@qq.com

Website: http://www.dragonboat.cn

Country & City: Dalian City, Liaoning Province, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dd25c4b-ee45-4448-b1b5-4a42c05c00b7