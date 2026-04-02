Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2025 and dividend proposal

The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: “Tallinna Sadam”) approved the audited annual report for 2025 presented by the management board. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 26 February, there are no differences in the audited financial results.

In 2025, the annual revenue of Tallinna Sadam group was EUR 118.7 million (–0.8%) adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 56.5 million (+6%) and the profit was EUR 22.5 million (+17%). The total amount of investments was EUR 33.2 million (–14%).

Based on the dividend policy approved by the general meeting of shareholders to pay a dividend at least 70% of the profit, the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, will propose to the general meeting of shareholders to pay a dividend of EUR 0.073 per share in 2026, totaling EUR 19.199 million.

According to the draft resolution of the shareholders submitted to the general meeting, the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 13 May 2026 at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 12 May 2026. From that day the person acquiring shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2025. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 20 May 2026.

"2025 was a meaningful and fruitful year for Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the previous year, cargo volumes and the number of passengers increased. The number of ship visits remained the same, while larger ships visited our ports. The cruise season has extended, and we see increasing interest in Tallinn as a destination. The number of passengers and vehicles on the lines between mainland and larger islands increased, and the icebreaker Botnica participated in salvage operations in Canadian waters. We significantly increased the company's profit and, relying on strong cash flow, the company may continue to pay dividends in the same volume as last year, which once again exceeds the dividend promise. At the end of the year, a unique multifunctional berth with a hinterland area was completed in Paldiski South Harbour, creating the prerequisites for diversifying cargo handling and receiving special-purpose vessels with large drafts. We thank all our employees, partners and shareholders for their dedication and trust. Your contribution has been of decisive importance behind our joint achievements,"

commented Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, on the results of the year.

The consolidated annual report of Tallinna Sadam group for 2025 is attached to this announcement in different formats and is also available on the company's website at: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/annual-reports/. The annual reports have been submitted in a machine-readable manner (data file in zip folder named 25490093MDYISEP1Y539-2025-12-31-1-en) in accordance with the requirements of the European Single Electronic Format Regulatory Technical Standard (ESEF RTS) and in pdf format. The original and digitally signed annual report has been submitted in Estonian language, attached to the announcement in Estonian language. In addition to the annual report, Tallinna Sadam has prepared a sustainability report for 2025, which can also be found on the website referred to above.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Andrus Ait

Chief Financial Officer/ Member of the Board

Tel +372 526 0735

Email: a.ait@ts.ee





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