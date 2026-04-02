Pharming Group announces the filing of its 2025 Annual Report and Form 20-F

Leiden, the Netherlands, April 2, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming” or “the Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM / Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced the filing of its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Annual Report is available at annualreport.pharming.com and under Investors/Financial documents on the Pharming.com website.

The Company also announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found under Investors/SEC filings on Pharming.com and through the SEC website once it has been filed.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com

Media Relations

Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)

T: +1 (917) 882-9038

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

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