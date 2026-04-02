KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 2 APRIL 2026 AT 9.00 (EEST)



Kalmar supplies hybrid straddle carriers to PSA Antwerp

Kalmar has signed an agreement to supply 14 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers to PSA Antwerp in Belgium. The significant order was booked in Kalmar's Q1 2026 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q4 2026.

Kalmar’s hybrid straddle carriers combine a diesel engine with a battery system that recovers and reuses energy, reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared to conventional diesel-powered equipment.

Jurgen De Wachter, General Manager, PSA Antwerp: “Hybrid straddle carriers form part of our broader efforts to modernize terminal equipment and reduce emissions in daily operations.”

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar: “We are pleased that PSA Antwerp has again chosen our hybrid straddle carrier technology as they seek to further enhance the eco-efficiency of their cargo-handling operations at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. These machines are helping terminal operators around the world to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations without compromising on productivity.”



Further information for the press:

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar, tel. +32475775695, damien.cols@kalmarglobal.com

Annelies Nentjes, Director Marketing and Communications Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel. +31613239846, annelies.nentjes@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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