Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured on March 30, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

on March 30, 2026

Puteaux, April 2, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made on March 30, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/30/2026 FR0012435121 79,600 24.2188 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/30/2026 FR0012435121 73,336 24.2763 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/30/2026 FR0012435121 12,000 24.2308 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 3/30/2026 FR0012435121 14,500 24.1690 AQE Total 179,436 24.2391



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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