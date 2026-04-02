AS Ekspress Grupp to acquire a training company in Latvia

On 2 April 2026, A/S Delfi, 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, entered into the contract for the acquisition of 100% of shares in the training company SIA Baltijas Datoru Akadēmija from technology company SIA Tet.

SIA Baltijas Datoru Akadēmija (BDA) is a leading professional training provider and one of the largest training centres in Latvia and the Baltics. Established in 1994, it has over 30 years of industry experience. BDA offers training in IT, project management, cybersecurity, data analytics and personal development, along with internationally recognised certifications. BDA’s key strength lies in its team of knowledgeable and experienced instructors who deliver high-quality training focused on practical skills applicable in everyday work.

The main goal of the acquisition is to support the growth of the digital business by diversifying revenue streams and expanding into the professional education sector in Latvia. It is aligned with Ekspress Grupp's long-term strategy to grow revenues from digital products and services, including subscriptions.

After the transaction, BDA will continue to operate under its existing brand and will remain a legally separate entity within the Ekspress Grupp. The company’s activities will continue to be driven by its team of professionals and instructors, delivering practical, skills-based training and professional development programmes. Joining Ekspress Grupp will support the further development of new education initiatives, including digital learning programmes, professional skills academies, conferences, as well as initiatives in artificial intelligence, such as AI school.

The parties have agreed neither to disclose the price nor any other terms of the transaction. The transaction is scheduled to be completed during the second quarter. The transaction is not considered as a significant transaction according to the rules and regulations of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange “Requirements for Issuers”. AS Ekspress Grupp confirms that the members of the Group’s Management and Supervisory Boards are not personally interested in the transaction.

Rain Sarapuu

CFO of the Group

rain.sarapuu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.