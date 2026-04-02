Municipality Finance Plc

Stock exchange release

2 April 2026 at 10:00 am (EEST)

Municipality Finance issues EUR 50 million zero coupon notes under its MTN programme

Municipality Finance Plc issues EUR 50 million zero coupon notes on 7 April 2026. The maturity date of the notes is 7 April 2051. MuniFin has a right, but no obligation, to redeem the notes early on 7 April 2036.

The notes are issued under MuniFin’s EUR 50 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular and the final terms of the notes are available in English on the company's website at https://www.kuntarahoitus.fi/en/for-investors.

MuniFin has applied for the notes to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 7 April 2026.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main acts as the dealer for the issue of the notes.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Joakim Holmström

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability

tel. +358 50 444 3638

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions. The owners of the company include Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the State of Finland.

The Group’s balance sheet is over EUR 55 billion.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin’s customers include municipalities, joint municipal authorities, wellbeing services counties, corporate entities under their control, and non-profit organisations nominated by the Housing Finance and Development Centre of Finland (ARA). Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

Read more: https://www.kuntarahoitus.fi/en/

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.