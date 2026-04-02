Breaking Brand Licensing Records: License Global Unveils 2026’s Top Agents and Industry Trends

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- License Global, recognized as the leading media brand for the global licensing community, today unveils its Top Global Licensing Agents 2026 whitepaper. This comprehensive analysis highlights the achievements of licensing agents worldwide, as retail sales of licensed consumer products on behalf of represented clients reached an unprecedented $117.7 billion in 2025.





The licensing landscape is undergoing significant changes, driven by the consolidation of entertainment properties and the rise of digital-first intellectual properties (IPs). Notable developments include the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery studio and the growing influence of creator-led and social media-born brands, which are rapidly gaining dedicated fan bases. Additionally, categories such as food and beverage licensing have gained momentum, as has the on-going consumer preference for K-pop and anime-inspired brand extensions.

Top 10 Global Licensing Agents: Driving Global Retail Sales

Licensing agents play a pivotal role in the brand licensing ecosystem, serving as strategic partners for brand owners to expand their presence and profitability while safeguarding brand identity. This year’s report features 60 Top Global Licensing Agents, collectively driving a 12.7% increase year-on-year of retail sales of licensed consumer products. In addition, the Top 10 agents alone contributed $80.1 billion to the sector, marking a 7.8% growth.

IMG Licensing CAA Brand Management Beanstalk LMCA Alifish Brand Central Brandgenuity Global Icons Wildbrain CPLG CLC





Looking ahead, the rankings are expected to evolve further, particularly with the merger of CAA Brand Management and Beanstalk following the February 2026 acquisition.

The report is based on data collected through an open survey of licensing agents worldwide, validated through direct communication with agencies. Rankings are determined by retail sales figures submitted for the 2025 calendar year.

“The Top Global Licensing Agents report is such an interesting barometer of the health of the business of licensed consumer products and brand extensions,” said Amanda Cioletti, VP, Vice President of Content and Strategy for the Global Licensing Group, which includes Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and media brand License Global. “The retail sales achieved in 2025 reflects not only the strength of established brands but also the growing influence of trending categories and fan-based IPs. This report serves as a vital resource for understanding the trends shaping the future of licensing and highlights the incredible work of the agents who drive this dynamic industry forward.”

Brandscape: An Overview of Licensing Trends and Insights

Published three times a year in partnership with agents, brand owners (licensors) and manufacturers (licensees), the qualitative trends tracker, Brandscape, is featured in each License Global whitepaper. Brandscape data acts as a global snapshot of licensed revenue from the perspective of the Top Global Licensing Agents and provides several handy infographics that detail where brands are focusing their resources into the future.

Key Regional and Category Intelligence

North America emerged as the leading region for licensing agents in 2025, generating approximately $56.4 billion in revenue. APAC followed with $22.3 billion, while Europe and the U.K. contributed $20 billion and Latin America with $11.1 billion in retail sales revenue of licensed consumer products. In terms of product categories to watch for product growth, fashion (apparel) continued to dominate, accounting for 80%, up from 71% the previous year. Food and beverage is also a category opportunity at 68%, while toys and games saw significant growth, increasing by 8% to reach 62%. Additional insights and data in the report include what’s next for retail channels, technological and AI innovations, and generational shifts.

Discover the future of brand licensing and explore the full Top Global Licensing Agents 2026 whitepaper. Download now at License Global to gain exclusive insights into industry trends, regional data, and emerging opportunities.

Opportunities to Connect with Licensing Agents

Licensing agents will be exhibiting at Licensing Expo, May 19-21, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV, and available to connect with brands, manufacturers, and industry professionals seeking new IP extension opportunities and partnerships. Visit www.licensingexpo.com to register to attend.

About License Global

License Global, a part of the Global Licensing Group, is the leading publication for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content, including news, trends, analysis and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace. Through its magazine, website, daily e-newsletter, videos and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector's trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and Licensing Expo Shanghai.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

licensingpr@informa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bbef8f6-f4a5-4161-92d0-58aa49d38857