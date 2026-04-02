Solomon Global wins ‘Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer’ at ADVFN International Financial Awards 2026

London, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Global has been named ‘Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer’ at the ADVFN International Financial Awards for the second year running, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of precious metals to private investors.

This latest accolade follows a series of industry award wins and reflects a year of strong growth and development for Solomon Global. The company’s commitment to exemplary customer service is evident in its consistently high volume of five-star ratings on platforms such as Bullion.Directory and Feefo. It has also established itself as an authority in the precious metals market and is regularly invited to comment on the market by leading publications, including The Financial Times, The Telegraph and CNBC. Solomon Global recently announced a partnership with sporting legend Sir Geoff Hurst, who himself is a customer, further enhancing its appeal to private investors seeking experienced guidance in purchasing physical gold and silver.

The ADVFN International Financial Awards, which are now in their twelfth year, recognise and celebrate outstanding products and services across both the traditional financial and fintech sectors. Solomon Global is one of 54 winners and the only commodities company honoured at the 2026 awards.

Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold and silver in bar and coin form for private ownership, offering clear access to global bullion markets and a consultative service tailored to support both new and experienced investors.



“Receiving this recognition for a second consecutive year is a strong endorsement of the standards we set across the business,” said Paul Williams, Managing Director of Solomon Global. “Our focus has always been on putting clients first, transparency and offering expert guidance. That approach is reflected in the strong demand we’re continuing to see for gold and silver assets. This award underscores the trust our clients place in us and the expertise we deliver every day.”

To see the full list of winners, visit: http://uk.advfn.com/awards

For more information about Solomon Global's products and services, visit the website at https://solomon-global.com. i

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NOTES TO EDITORS

About Solomon Global



Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold and silver in bar and coin form for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its straightforward and personalised approach helps anyone interested in exploring gold, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors and collectors, build and protect a lasting legacy.

Solomon Global’s team of experienced gold and silver consultants are always available to discuss the practical solutions and tax advantages for clients purchasing gold and silver bullion in the UK and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded ‘Best Alternative Asset Provider 2025’ and ‘Most Trusted UK Bullion Supplier 2025’ at the London Investor Show Awards 2025, 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025, and ‘Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024’ at The London Investor Show Awards 2024.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com







i Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.





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