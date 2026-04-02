2 April 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes:

WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

Introduction

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that pursuant to Condition 17.2, it will be effecting consolidations (the “Consolidations”) at the close of business on 17 April 2026 of the following classes of Collateralised exchange traded product (“ETP”) Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

Class Existing ISIN (Last day of trading 17 April 2026) New ISIN (First day of trading 20 April 2026) Ratio (in words) Ratio (in numbers) WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short IE00B8JG1787 XS3306517924 Three thousand eight hundred 3800 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short IE00B8JF9153 XS3306517502 One hundred forty 140 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short IE00B8GKPP93 XS3306517338 One hundred twenty 120 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BLRPRK35 XS3306517098 Six hundred fifty 650 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short IE00B8KD3F05 XS3306516959 Thirty 30

The Consolidations will result in a change of ISINs for the Affected Securities.

The Consolidations will be applied to all registered holders of the Affected Securities on the relevant Register after the close of business on Friday 17 April 2026 (the “Record Date”). This will be the last trading day of the Affected Securities under their old ISINs.

Trading of the consolidated Affected Securities under their new ISINs will begin on European stock exchanges on Monday 20 April 2026.

Please note that there could be delays in your broker, custodian or intermediary reflecting the Consolidations in their books and records. Please discuss this with them if you have any concerns.

Impact on Investors

Holders of an Affected Security who have purchased that Affected Security up to and including on the Record Date will be impacted by the Consolidations.

After the close of business on the Record Date, each ratio number, as set out in the table above, of Affected Securities held by a holder will be consolidated into one consolidated Affected Security. For example, every 3800 Affected Securities of WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short will be consolidated into one consolidated Affected Security.

The Principal Amount and the NAV of the Affected Securities on the Record Date will be multiplied by the ratio number to determine the respective consolidation adjusted value of the consolidated Affected Securities.

The price and principal amount of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will change as a result of the Consolidations. The value of an investor’s holdings will not be affected by the Consolidations, other than in respect of the redemption of any resulting fractions.

Redemption of Fractional Securities

As a result of the Consolidations, a registered holder could potentially become entitled to a fraction of a consolidated Affected Security. However, fractions cannot be traded on the exchanges to which the Affected Securities are admitted to trading. Where a registered holder who is named in the relevant Register maintained by the Registrar becomes entitled to a fraction of a consolidated Affected Security, the Issuer will redeem such fraction of that security on the Record Date.

The cash amount due on any fractions will be determined on the Record Date, based on the NAV of the consolidated Affected Securities on such date and is expected to be paid to registered holders within 14 days of the date on which the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.

Please note that the Issuer will only make payments to holders of the Affected Securities who are named in the relevant Register maintained by the Registrar as at the close of business on the Record Date. In respect of Affected Securities held through a broker, custodian or other intermediary, please contact that intermediary for information as to how the Consolidations will be recorded in their books and records and their treatment of any fractions.

Impact on Security Identifiers

Although no new securities are being issued, following the Consolidations, new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKNs will be issued in respect of the consolidated Affected Securities of each class.

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the consolidated Affected Securities of each class which will become effective on the date the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.

Exchange codes and tickers are expected to remain unchanged.

Legal Basis

The Issuer is permitted to conduct the Consolidations pursuant to Condition 17.2 of the Affected Securities as set out in the Prospectus of the Issuer.

The Consolidations will be documented and implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer. This is pursuant to Condition 15.2(A)(2).

Further information

This announcement contains information only and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to the Consolidations FAQ available on our website at www.wisdomtree.eu/important-notices or contact europesupport@wisdomtree.com or contact your broker, custodian or other intermediary.





Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the date the consolidated Affected Securities begin trading.

Class Exchange Exchange Ticker Existing ISIN Existing SEDOL Existing WKN New ISIN New SEDOL New WKN WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short London Stock Exchange (GBx) 3SSI IE00B8JG1787 B914Y67 A1VBAP XS3306517924 BVRY8X0 A4ARZP London Stock Exchange (USD) 3SIS B8JG178 BVRY669



Borsa Italiana 3SIS BD3CT95 BNTYW52 Xetra PCFG BDC7236 BNTYW63 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short London Stock Exchange (GBx) 3LES IE00B8JF9153 B8YQY52 A1VBKH XS3306517502 BVRY8Y1 A4ARZV London Stock Exchange (EUR) 3EUS B8JF915 BVRY681 Euronext (FR) 3EUS BRJ7SD9 BNTYW85 Borsa Italiana 3EUS BD3CSS7 BNTYWB8 Xetra PCFC BYSCBF7 BNTYWD0 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short London Stock Exchange (GBx) 3SDE IE00B8GKPP93 B9CV3Z9 A1VBKG XS3306517338 BVRY8Z2 A4ARZY London Stock Exchange (EUR) 3DES B8GKPP9 BVRY6B4 Borsa Italiana 3DES BD3CSQ5 BNTYWG3 Xetra 3DES BDC7225 BNTYWH4 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short London Stock Exchange (GBx) 3BSR IE00BLRPRK35 BKSB2B9 A3GL7F XS3306517098 BVRY904



A4ARZS London Stock Exchange (USD) 3BRS BKSB208 BVRY6N6 Borsa Italiana 3BRS BKSB253 BNTYWJ6 Xetra 3BFS BLR6X42 BNTYWL8 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short London Stock Exchange (USD) 3HCS IE00B8KD3F05 B8KD3F0 A1VBKE XS3306516959 BVRY6Q9 A4ARZR Borsa Italiana 3HCS BD3CT51 BNTYWM9

Exchange tickers are expected to remain unchanged.

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