ProMeritum announces new Senior Economist for LatAm and new focus on region

LONDON, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMeritum Investment Management LLP (“ProMeritum”), a London-based investment management firm focused on emerging markets opportunities in macro and fixed income strategies, has announced that Fernando Gimenez has joined as Senior Economist with a particular focus on Latin America. The firm will now significantly increase its investment activity in the region, building on its existing LatAm exposure alongside its established focus on CEE, MENA and sub-Saharan Africa.

Fernando previously spent four years at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in London, on the Emerging Market Debt team. He previously served as Portfolio Manager and Fixed Income Strategist at TPCG Valores in Buenos Aires, focusing on Argentine fixed income. Before that, he was a Senior Research Analyst covering LatAm equities at CRISIL Irevna. Mr. Gimenez holds an M.A. in Public Administration in International Development from Harvard University, an M.A. in Finance from the Universidad de San Andrés, and a B.Sc. in Economics from the Universidad Católica de Cuyo, both in Argentina. He is a CFA charterholder.

Pavel Mamai, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at ProMeritum, said, “Having surpassed $1bn in assets, and having successfully explored the opportunity set in LatAm, we are now ready for a substantive push into this region. Fernando is the best person to spearhead this push on the research side, given his experience and versatility. We are very happy to welcome him onboard.”

Fernando Gimenez, Senior Economist at ProMeritum, added, “There is a very attractive opportunity set in Latin America which is in an interesting position. On one hand, global geopolitical tensions will sustain inflationary pressures and keep central banks cautious, although unlike other EMs, the region will face little risk of direct supply shocks. On the other hand, the region stands to benefit from improved terms of trade, as many countries are either oil exporters or continue to enjoy strong prices for key commodities such as metals. Beyond these cyclical dynamics, structural shifts are also underway, with some of the region’s historically weaker economies undergoing regime changes that are translating into more orthodox and credible policymaking. Finally, the current US administration has elevated Latin America on its foreign policy agenda in a way not seen in recent years.”

About ProMeritum:

ProMeritum is an investment management firm focused on emerging markets opportunities in macro and fixed income strategies. Founded in 2014, the firm manages assets in excess of $1bn and is London based.

Contact:

info@promeritumgroup.com