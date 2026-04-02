Sihoo Launches Doro C300 Pro V2: The First Full-Body Adaptive Ergonomic Chair That Ends "Loss of Support" in Prolonged Sitting

SHENZHEN, China, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sihoo, the global ergonomic seating specialist with 15 years of innovation, today officially introduces the Doro C300 Pro V2. Building on the bestselling Doro C300, the Pro V2 is the first chair in Sihoo's lineup to offer true full-body adaptive support. Powered by the groundbreaking DynaCore Full-Body Support System and SyncroFlex Backrest, it automatically adjusts to every movement, body shape, and posture, eliminating the common "loss of support" that causes fatigue, slouching, and discomfort during long work or gaming sessions.





The First Full-Body Adaptive Ergonomic Chair

The Doro C300 Pro V2 redefines ergonomic seating with its DynaCore Full-Body Support System. As users shift, twist, recline, or lean forward, the backrest, lumbar support, headrest, and armrests synchronize in real time to maintain perfect contact and pressure distribution, delivering continuous, effortless support for users of every size and shape.

Instant Custom Comfort from the First Sit

Once seated, the SyncroFlex Backrest instantly contours to the unique curves of the user's spine. Its intelligent recline path automatically adapts to user's height, weight, and natural movement patterns, creating a truly personalized fit without endless manual adjustments or trial-and-error.

Lower-Back Support Designed to Adapt to Different Body Types

The upgraded Self-Adaptive Dynamic Lumbar Support 2.0 now features a wider support zone and an enhanced pressure-relief spring that responds better to horizontal movement. Users can choose from three levels of support — from a gentle natural S-curve to full sacrum cradling — ensuring targeted relief that prevents slouching and reduces lower-back fatigue throughout the day.





Key Features & Benefits

DynaCore Full-Body Support System : All chair components work in harmony, moving with user to provide coordinated, adaptive support.

: All chair components work in harmony, moving with user to provide coordinated, adaptive support. SyncroFlex Backrest : Automatically molds to user's body shape for instant, personalized comfort.

: Automatically molds to user's body shape for instant, personalized comfort. Self-Adaptive Dynamic Lumbar Support 2.0 : Three adjustable levels plus wider coverage for superior lower-back relief.

: Three adjustable levels plus wider coverage for superior lower-back relief. 8D Bionic Armrests : Unparalleled multi-axis adjustability to support arms and shoulders in any position — typing, gaming, or scrolling.

: Unparalleled multi-axis adjustability to support arms and shoulders in any position — typing, gaming, or scrolling. Ultra-Wide 3D Headrest : Precise neck and cervical spine support to reduce tension and fatigue.

: Precise neck and cervical spine support to reduce tension and fatigue. Up to 135° Recline : Smooth transitions between focused work and relaxed rest.

: Smooth transitions between focused work and relaxed rest. Weight-Adaptive Mechanism 2.0: Automatically tunes recline tension to your exact body weight for balanced, effortless reclining.









Pricing & Early-Bird Launch Offer

The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 will launch in major markets including the United States, Germany, and France in mid-April 2026.

From April 1 to April 15, 2026, early-bird subscribers can save $50 off the launch price. To claim the discount and receive the latest product updates, visit the official Sihoo website at https://sihoooffice.com/pages/sihoo-c300-pro-v2 and join the mailing list.

About Sihoo

Founded in 2011, Sihoo is a global leader in ergonomic furniture dedicated to combining cutting-edge engineering with everyday comfort. With more than 15 years of expertise and products trusted in over 100 countries, Sihoo designs seating solutions that help modern professionals, gamers, and families stay supported, focused, and pain-free.

Media Contact

Company: Sihoo

Name: wendy xu

Email: marketing@sihoo.com

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Website: https://sihoooffice.com/

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