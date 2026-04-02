Endeavour To Announce Its Q1 2026 Results On 30 April 2026

 | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC Endeavour Mining PLC

        

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1 2026 RESULTS ON 30 APRIL 2026

London, 2 April 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q1 2026 financial results on Thursday 30 April 2026, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 30 April, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York Notice of Results
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ftcspd85

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI82b92ea4b9e84483be4f8da58a08ca5a

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour’s website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President, Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Attachment


Attachments

EDV - NR - Notification of Q1-2026 results
GlobeNewswire

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