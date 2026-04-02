ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1 2026 RESULTS ON 30 APRIL 2026
London, 2 April 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q1 2026 financial results on Thursday 30 April 2026, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 30 April, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York Notice of Results
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ftcspd85
Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.
Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI82b92ea4b9e84483be4f8da58a08ca5a
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour’s website.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Jack Garman
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2723
|+44 7974 982 458
|investor@endeavourmining.com
|ccable@brunswickgroup.com
Attachment