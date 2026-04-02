Sfil: Annual Financial Report 2025 now available

 | Source: SFIL SFIL

Paris, April 02, 2026

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2025

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Sfil announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2025 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 02, 2026, and that it can be obtained from its website: https://sfil.fr/resultats-et-publications/

The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2025 will be available around mid-April 2026 on the website: https://sfil.fr/en/results-and-publications/


Attachment


Attachments

RFA Sfil 2025 Communiqué mise à dispo EN
GlobeNewswire

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