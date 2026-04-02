LoJack by Solera Renews Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series Sponsorship Through 2028

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoJack by Solera today announced the continuation of its sponsorship with Hendrick Motorsports, extending the agreement through 2028. The renewal keeps LoJack aligned with one of the most recognizable organizations in motorsports and gives the brand a high-visibility platform to showcase how performance, protection, and connected vehicle technology come together on the track and in the automotive market.

First announced in 2023, the relationship has grown from a new sponsorship into a broader marketing platform rooted in shared standards of precision, speed, preparation, and teamwork. Under the renewed agreement, LoJack by Solera will continue its presence across the Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series program, helping the brand connect with fans while reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence in every environment where performance matters.

That connection is especially meaningful because Hendrick Motorsports remains the benchmark for success in the sport. Founded in 1984, the organization is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history, with all-time records that include 15 championships and 320 points-paying race victories. Entering the 2026 season, Hendrick Motorsports fields four full-time Cup Series entries driven by Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman, and it does so with the momentum of Larson's 2025 championship and a record streak of winning at least one race in 40 consecutive seasons.

For LoJack, that stage matters. Hendrick Motorsports gives the brand an authentic environment to tell a bigger story about performance under pressure. On race day, success depends on visibility, fast information, disciplined execution, and the ability to respond instantly when conditions change. Those same qualities shape LoJack's value every day, whether it is helping dealers manage inventory more efficiently, giving consumers greater confidence in vehicle ownership, or supporting faster stolen-vehicle recovery through connected technology.

"Hendrick Motorsports represents the kind of excellence, precision, and relentless drive that align naturally with LoJack and Solera," said Alberto Cairo, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Solera. "We are proud to continue this sponsorship through 2028, and just as proud of our longstanding relationship with Hendrick Automotive Group, where LoJack helps protect and manage inventory, create more value for consumers, and support stronger dealership profitability."

That broader value was recently reinforced when LoJack was named "Vehicle Tracking Solution of the Year" by AutoTech Breakthrough. The recognition highlighted the product's consumer appeal together with its key law enforcement integrations. Through the LoJack mobile app, drivers gain connected features such as 24/7 vehicle location, trip history, and battery insights. At the same time, LoJack LE and a nationwide network that includes over 11,000 law enforcement agents and agencies help officers receive actionable theft data quickly, making recovery efforts faster, more coordinated, and more efficient.

The Hendrick Motorsports partnership gives LoJack a national stage to amplify those strengths through one of sports' most visible and respected platforms. It is not only a brand-awareness opportunity. It is also a brand-fit opportunity. NASCAR fans understand what it means to rely on trusted systems, dependable equipment, and split-second decision-making, and the sponsorship allows LoJack to frame its connected vehicle platform in a setting where reliability, awareness, and execution are easy to see and easy to understand.

LoJack's relationship with Hendrick Automotive Group remains an important part of the story, but it is the real-world proof point behind the racing partnership, not the headline. The product is available to consumers in many Hendrick Automotive Group retail locations, where dealership teams use its capabilities to help protect and manage inventory, create more value for buyers, and support stronger profitability. That operational relevance gives the Hendrick Motorsports sponsorship added credibility and helps connect the race team relationship to everyday dealership results.



"LoJack has built a strong reputation with our teammates at Hendrick Automotive Group, and that makes this continued relationship especially meaningful," said Jake Backer, Sr. Director, Partnerships at Hendrick Motorsports. "The brand stands for innovation, trust, and performance in a way that fits our culture, and we are excited to continue working together on a program that connects with fans while reflecting real value beyond the racetrack."

Looking ahead through 2028, LoJack by Solera will continue using the Hendrick Motorsports relationship to build awareness with fans, dealers, and drivers while reinforcing the brand's focus on innovation, protection, and performance. Together, the sponsorship and the retail relationship tell a consistent story: high-performing teams win with better information, better coordination, and greater confidence, whether the setting is pit road, the dealership lot, or the open road.



About LoJack

LoJack is the only law enforcement-supported vehicle recovery system with decades of experience in locating and recovering stolen vehicles. With advanced GPS technology and a dedicated network of law enforcement liaisons, LoJack provides peace of mind to vehicle owners across the United States. LoJack was awarded the 2025 Vehicle Tracking Device of the Year award by AutoTech Breakthru, read more. For more information, visit www.lojack.com.

Media Contact

Earl Brown

Director of Marketing

Earl.brown@solera.com

817-961-2100