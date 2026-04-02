MEXC Launches Mezo (MEZO) Airdrop+ Event with $50,000 in MEZO and 15,000 USDT in Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world leader in zero‑fee digital asset trading, has listed Mezo (MEZO) in the Innovation Zone and launched the Airdrop+ event, which offers $50,000 in MEZO and 15,000 USDT in rewards.

Mezo is a Bitcoin finance application that enables users to access lending, stablecoin, and yield infrastructure while retaining ownership of their BTC. MEZO, the protocol's native token with a total supply of 1,000,000,000, functions as an incentive and coordination asset within the ecosystem, aligning users, liquidity providers, and validators around Bitcoin-based financial activity.

The Mezo Airdrop+ event runs through April 15, 2026 (UTC), during which eligible users can share from a reward pool of $50,000 in MEZO and 15,000 USDT by depositing and trading. New users are also eligible to receive 10 USDT in Futures bonuses, limited to the first 500 qualifying participants.

Together, the listing of MEZO and the accompanying Airdrop+ event exemplify how MEXC provides users with early market access and meaningful rewards. With fast listings and one of the broadest token selections in the industry, MEXC ensures users can identify and access new opportunities early. By eliminating trading fees and maintaining industry-leading liquidity, MEXC removes the barriers of cost, empowering users to act with confidence.

For more information and to participate, visit the official event page on MEXC .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55513a72-b28a-4ffa-aea0-b0ea5a6e3512