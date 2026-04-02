Nasdaq-Listed ZeroStack Corp. Makes $107 Million Institutional Commitment To Increase Strategic Position in 0G Token Ecosystem

San Francisco, CA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Gravity Labs ("0G"), the modular AI chain powering the decentralized AI operating system, today announced that Nasdaq-listed ZeroStack Corp. (Nasdaq: ZSTK) has entered into definitive agreements for a $107 million financing transaction anchored by $0G Tokens. Upon closing, ZeroStack will hold approximately 21% of the total 0G token supply, establishing one of the largest institutional positions in any decentralized AI protocol.

ZeroStack Corp. (Nasdaq: ZSTK) commits $107M to acquire 21% of total 0G token supply in the largest public market bet on decentralized AI infrastructure.

The transaction represents a major milestone for the 0G ecosystem, validating the protocol's role as foundational infrastructure for the emerging decentralized AI economy and creating the first dedicated public market vehicle for institutional exposure to $0G.

Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the financing, investors contributed an aggregate of 142,232,948 native 0G tokens, valued at $107 million based on 30 day pricing average, to Texas Blocker Corp., a Texas corporation formed by ZeroStack to facilitate the transaction. Texas Blocker will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZeroStack upon closing of a share exchange, expected on or around July 5, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and shareholder approvals.

In connection with the financing, a previously outstanding $0G Token-denominated convertible note has been fully extinguished, leaving ZeroStack debt-free and fully aligned with 0G's long-term growth trajectory.

Institutional Validation for Decentralized AI

The commitment from a Nasdaq-listed entity of this scale signals growing institutional conviction that decentralized AI infrastructure is not a speculative category, but a structural layer of the next computing paradigm. 0G's modular architecture, spanning its high-performance DA layer, on-chain AI storage, and decentralized compute network, is purpose-built to serve the data and verification demands of AI agents, models, and applications at scale.

"This is a landmark moment for the 0G ecosystem and for decentralized AI broadly," said Michael Heinrich, CEO of 0G. "When a public company makes a $107 million, 21% supply-level commitment to a single protocol, it sends an unambiguous signal to the market: decentralized AI infrastructure is real, it is investable, and 0G is leading it. We welcome ZeroStack as a long-term strategic holder and look forward to building together."

Why 0G

0G is the only modular blockchain purpose-built for AI workloads, offering:

Unmatched data throughput - 0G's data availability layer delivers 50 GB/s, orders of magnitude beyond existing DA solutions, enabling on-chain AI data pipelines at scale.

- 0G's data availability layer delivers 50 GB/s, orders of magnitude beyond existing DA solutions, enabling on-chain AI data pipelines at scale. Full-stack AI infrastructure - From storage and compute to inference verification and agent identity (ERC-7857), 0G provides the complete operating system for decentralized AI.

- From storage and compute to inference verification and agent identity (ERC-7857), 0G provides the complete operating system for decentralized AI. Proven technical milestones - 0G powered the world's first decentralized training of a 107B-parameter model (DiLoCoX-107B), demonstrating that frontier AI can be built on open, decentralized infrastructure.

- 0G powered the world's first decentralized training of a 107B-parameter model (DiLoCoX-107B), demonstrating that frontier AI can be built on open, decentralized infrastructure. Growing ecosystem - The AIverse marketplace, 0G Studio, and Vibez launchpad are driving developer and user adoption across the 0G stack.

ZeroStack's strategy centers on generating both capital appreciation and recurring staking income from its 0G position, a model that aligns the interests of public market investors directly with the health and growth of the 0G network.

A New Category of Public Market Exposure

The transaction effectively creates the first Nasdaq-listed vehicle offering concentrated, strategic exposure to decentralized AI infrastructure. For institutional and retail investors who have lacked regulated, liquid access to this category, ZeroStack's 0G-anchored portfolio represents a new on-ramp.

"The convergence of blockchain and AI is one of the defining investment themes of this decade," said Daniel Reis-Faria, Chief Executive Officer of ZeroStack. "By anchoring our portfolio around 0G, we are giving public market investors direct access to the infrastructure layer that will power the next generation of intelligent applications."

About 0G Labs

0G Labs is the creator of the Blockchain for AI Agents, and one of the best-funded AI infrastructure projects in Web3 with $40 million in seed funding and a $250 million token commitment from investors including Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, and Bankless Ventures. 0G's Aristotle Mainnet, launched in September 2025, powers a full-stack AI infrastructure. This includes an EVM-compatible L1 chain, decentralized compute, distributed storage capable of up to 2 GB per second, and a data availability layer that is 50,000 times faster and 100 times cheaper than Ethereum DA.

The company has 100+ launch partners including Chainlink, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. The $0G token is listed on Binance, OKX, Bybit, and Gate.io.

About 0G Foundation

The 0G Foundation drives innovation and growth within the 0G ecosystem, maintaining the Blockchain for AI Agents infrastructure fueled by $0G. The Foundation supports ecosystem development, funds grants, and enables community governance to advance the mission of making AI a public good.

About ZeroStack Corp

ZeroStack Corp. is the first Nasdaq-listed asset management company focused on providing exposure to decentralized AI. The Company also operates a global pharmaceutical distribution business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Phatebo GmbH. For more information, visit https://zerostack.ai/.

Inside the deal: how 142.2M 0G tokens flow into a Nasdaq-listed vehicle through a structured share exchange closing July 2026.

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