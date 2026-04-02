Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Strategic Collaboration with AMPERA, Inc. to Develop & Commercialize Micronuclear Solutions for Global Marine and Shipping Markets

MONACO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with AMPERA, Inc. (“AMPERA”) to jointly develop and commercialize advanced micronuclear power solutions for marine, shipping and related maritime applications.

This strategic collaboration agreement aims to address growing global demand for reliable, zero-carbon power solutions in maritime, offshore and port infrastructure markets.

Scorpio Tankers and AMPERA plan to develop and deploy ultra-safe, nuclear-powered maritime energy systems, including floating nuclear power barges in the near term and nuclear-powered vessels over the longer term.

“This collaboration represents an important step toward the future of clean maritime energy, and our $10 million investment in AMPERA reflects both our conviction in nuclear and our confidence in the team,” said Emanuele Lauro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scorpio Tankers. “Nuclear microreactors have the potential to fundamentally change how ships and offshore infrastructure are powered, and we believe this collaboration positions us at the forefront of that transition.”

“AMPERA’s ultra-safe reactors are well aligned with the maritime sector as they could cut fuel costs, reduce weight, improve efficiency, increase capacity and eliminate carbon emissions for shipping companies,” said AMPERA CEO and Founder Brian Matthews. “We are pleased to team with Scorpio Tankers, which brings deep marine engineering expertise, global commercial reach and maritime regulatory experience.”

Strategic Collaboration

Through the collaboration, Scorpio Tankers will serve as the strategic market lead and domain expert for marine and maritime applications. The Company will contribute marine engineering, technical design, regulatory expertise and global commercial relationships across shipping and maritime infrastructure markets.

AMPERA will provide access to its safeguards-by-design proprietary micro-nuclear reactor technology and work jointly with Scorpio Tankers to develop commercial models and technical configurations tailored for maritime deployment, including power-as-a-service, leasing and long-term service agreements.

Market Opportunity

The maritime sector is facing increasing pressure to decarbonize while maintaining reliable power for shipping, offshore operations, ports, and remote infrastructure. Nuclear microreactor systems offer a potential long-duration, zero-emissions energy solution for marine propulsion, floating power generation and offshore energy supply.

The collaboration will focus on:

Floating nuclear power barges.

Nuclear-powered commercial vessels.

Offshore and remote maritime energy supply.

Port and coastal power infrastructure.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers currently owns 89 product tankers (33 LR2 tankers, 42 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 10.1 years. The Company has reached agreements to sell an LR2 product tanker and four MR product tankers, which are expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. The Company has also reached agreements for four MR newbuildings that are currently under construction with deliveries expected in 2026 and 2027, four LR2 newbuildings with deliveries expected in 2027 and 2029 and two VLCC newbuildings with deliveries expected in the second half of 2028. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

About AMPERA, Inc.

AMPERA is a U.S.-based advanced nuclear technology company developing a safeguards-by-design, compact and fully containerized micronuclear reactor system that uses thorium fuel in a subcritical, solid state reactor design that is never refueled. AMPERA uses proprietary 3D printing manufacturing. AMPERA is targeting high-growth, off-grid power opportunities in AI Infrastructure, defense, maritime and other power intensive markets. AMPERA focuses on modular, rapidly deployable nuclear energy systems designed for reliable, long-duration power generation and scalable factory production.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made in this report regarding the revenue opportunities, anticipated future financial and operating performance, and results, including estimates for growth. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Ampera, Inc.’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Ampera, Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Ampera, Inc. does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. Scorpio Tankers Inc. desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, the impact of the current and future sanctions that may impact the transportation of petroleum products, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, which have and may continue to disrupt certain global shipping routes, vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Media & Investor Contacts

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

James Doyle – Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: +1 203-900-0559

Email: investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com

AMPERA, Inc.

Ampera, Inc.

Jacques Bories - Investor Relations

Email: info@amperacleanenergy.com