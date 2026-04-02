OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vallant Financial Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Vallant Financial Inc. (OTCQX: VLNT), the holding company for Vallant Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Vallant Financial Inc. is now trading on OTCQX under the symbol “VLNT.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Vallant Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: VLNT) is pleased to now be trading on the OTCQX,” said Jackson McConnell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vallant Financial, Inc. “We pride ourselves on serving our customers and communities, and through the OTCQX, people can join us in that effort through shareholder investment.”

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as the company’s OTCQX corporate broker.

About Vallant Financial Inc.

Vallant Financial, Inc. is a $3.98 billion asset, single bank holding company headquartered in Elberton, Georgia and with offices through Northeast, Middle and Southeast Georgia. Its bank subsidiary, Vallant Bank, has offices in 22 counties of Georgia. Vallant Bank is an independent community bank, offering a wide range of personal and business financial services and currently operates under the names Pinnacle Bank and Morris Bank. Vallant Financial, Inc.’s investor relations website can be accessed at vallantfinancial.com. To learn more about products and services of Vallant Bank, including specialized offerings for all customers, visit pinnaclebank.com and morris.bank.



About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

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