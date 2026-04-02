GXO Expands with Pandora in North America

New Canada site expands GXO’s North America footprint; Deepens global partnership with Pandora

GREENWICH, Conn., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure‑play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has opened a new distribution center in Mississauga, Ontario with Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry brand. The facility underscores the strength of GXO and Pandora’s long‑standing partnership, which now spans distribution centers across the U.S., UK and Continental Europe.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Pandora into the Canadian market, further supporting the brand’s accelerating omnichannel growth through localized, in-country fulfillment,” said Michael Jacobs, President, Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. “By establishing operations closer to the end customer and leveraging advanced technology solutions, we are reducing cross-border complexity while enabling a faster, more seamless and scalable customer experience.”

Strategically located in Ontario, the facility will strengthen Pandora’s ecommerce fulfillment footprint and improve overall network efficiency. The site features advanced technology solutions, including lighted picking systems for high‑precision order assembly and video capture at pack‑out for high‑value shipments, enhancing accuracy, throughput and visibility. Pandora will also leverage GXO’s regional transportation network.

"GXO is a trusted strategic partner, and their technology and operational expertise play a key role in strengthening our North America supply chain,” said Carsten Olsen, VP of Global Omni Operations at Pandora. “This new site lets us serve our Canadian customers faster and more reliably while building a more agile and resilient supply chain network for the future.”

The new distribution center reflects GXO’s continued investment in scalable, tech‑enabled logistics solutions and expands the company’s operational network in North America.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, specialising in the design, crafting and marketing of accessible luxury jewellery made from high-quality materials. Each piece is created to inspire self-expression, allowing people to share their stories and passions through meaningful jewellery. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through around 7,000 points of sale, including more than 2,800 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs around 39,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery with 100% recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 32.5 billion (EUR 4.4 billion) in 2025.

Media contact



Kathleen Juviler

+1 203 921 9121

kathleen.juviler@gxo.com

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