Hudbay Announces Repayment of 2026 Senior Unsecured Notes

TORONTO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that it has repaid in full all of its outstanding 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), which were originally issued in an aggregate principal amount of $600 million. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Hudbay repaid the outstanding aggregate principal amount of $472.5 million of 2026 Notes on maturity on April 1, 2026 using a combination of available cash on hand and a $272 million draw on its low-cost revolving credit facilities. The repayment of the 2026 Notes using available liquidity is consistent with Hudbay’s prudent balance sheet management and focus on cost of capital and provides the Company with improved financial flexibility in advance of a Copper World sanctioning decision later this year.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay’s growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: “We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Affairs

(416) 362-8181

investor.relations@hudbay.com