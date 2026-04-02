Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

FREDERICK, Md., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced the granting of inducement awards to two new employees. On April 1, 2026, the Company issued to these employees options to purchase an aggregate of 52,450 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $6.39, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on the date of grant. The options were granted pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2018 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and were approved by the Company’s board of directors. The options vest as to 25% on April 1, 2027, and then in thirty-six substantially equal monthly installments thereafter such that the options will be fully vested on April 1, 2030. The options have a ten-year term. The options were granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employees’ entry into employment with the Company.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and in Phase 1/2 clinical development of juvenile dermatomyositis with plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in myositis, specifically dermatomyositis and antisynthetase syndrome in the first half of 2026. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X.

Contact Information:

Investor Contact:

Megan LeDuc

Associate Director, Investor Relations

megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

david.rosen@argotpartners.com