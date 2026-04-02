Microchip Technology Earns IEC 62443-4-1 ML2 Industrial Automation and Control System Certification

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As connected systems spread across residential, industrial and commercial environments, the need for independently verified cybersecurity assurance is becoming a core requirement. To help address this demand, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has been certified by UL Solutions to the IEC 62443‑4‑1 Maturity Level 2 (ML2) Industrial Automation and Control System standard, demonstrating that its new product development process meets globally recognized secure by design criteria. The certification provides audit-backed assurance that products are developed under a mature, repeatable and independently verified cybersecurity framework.

The IEC 62443‑4‑1 standard defines the requirements for a secure development lifecycle (SDL), including threat modeling, secure design practices, rigorous implementation controls, verification and validation, and long‑term defect and patch management. UL Solutions’ certification confirms that Microchip integrates security into its hardware and software from initial design through end‑of‑life, and that these practices are consistently applied across business units and global design and manufacturing centers.

This level of audit‑backed assurance helps customers simplify their own cybersecurity evaluations, reduce supply‑chain risk and accelerate readiness for emerging regulatory requirements such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

“Achieving IEC 62443‑4‑1 ML2 certification reflects Microchip’s long‑standing commitment to rigorous security practices,” said Nuri Dagdeviren, corporate vice president of Microchip Technology’s secure computing group. “Customers need partners who can demonstrate secure development maturity, not simply claim it. This independently validated certification strengthens trust, reduces risk across the hardware–firmware stack and supports our customers as they work toward CRA and other standards‑based compliance.”

To learn more about Microchip’s IEC 62443‑4‑1 ML2 certification and cybersecurity offerings, visit the Microchip’s Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) Compliance webpage.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

Application image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/55155297410/sizes/o/

Official certification image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/55155081093/sizes/o/

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact: Amber Liptai 480-792-5047 amber.liptail@microchip.com



