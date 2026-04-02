Annovis Secures U.S. Patent for Buntanetap in the Prevention and Treatment of Neurological Injuries Caused by Brain Infections

MALVERN, Pa., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,582,632 B2, covering prevention and treatment of neurological injuries arising from brain infections through the administration of buntanetap or related compounds.

The role of infectious agents in the development of AD has gained significant scientific attention in recent years. Research emerging from the brain microbiome studies has demonstrated that viral, bacterial, fungal, protozoan, or parasitic infections may lie at the heart of Alzheimer's pathology. Established pathogens associated with AD include herpes simplex virus, HIV, COVID, bacterium causing Lyme disease, and periodontal (gum) disease bacteria, with investigations into additional microbial and viral triggers actively ongoing. The prevailing hypothesis states that when the brain is exposed to such infections, it responds by overproducing amyloid-beta (Aβ) and tau proteins, which form plaques and tangles as a defense mechanism, trapping pathogens and shielding neurons from further damage. While this response does not inevitably cause neurodegeneration, the chronic overexpression of these proteins over time may lead to the toxic cascade and eventually AD years or decades after the initial infection.

Buntanetap's established mechanism of action positions it as a uniquely relevant candidate in this context. By reducing the overproduction of neurotoxic aggregating proteins, including Aβ and tau, at the translational level, buntanetap targets the precise biological process that such infections appear to initiate. The newly issued patent covers administration of buntanetap and related compounds across the full spectrum of infectious agents implicated in neurological injury, reflecting the breadth of microbial threats the brain may encounter. The patent includes claims for preventive use of buntanetap in healthy individuals who are at risk of exposure as well as for reversal of neurological damage in individuals already affected by these infections. The current patent protection extends through 2044.

"This patent is an important addition to our growing intellectual property estate, and it underscores our commitment to protecting buntanetap's potential across every avenue where it may benefit patients," said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO of Annovis. "Alzheimer's is an extraordinarily complex disease, and it is essential to understand all possible variables and factors involved in its initiation and progression. There is a clear need to identify methods of treating and preventing neurodegeneration resulting from the overexpression of proteins that occur during microbial and viral infections, and this patent positions us to address exactly that."

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com