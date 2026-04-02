Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

2 April 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification on 1 April 2026 that Jane Tufnell, Chair, transferred 13,283 ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") from a General Investment Account (“GIA”) to an Individual Savings Account (“ISA”), and that she transferred 6,380 Shares to a person closely associated (“PCA”) with her, who subsequently transferred those 6,380 Shares from a GIA to an ISA.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJane Tufnell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chair  
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG Enterprise Trust plc
b)LEI213800T2SY83WIJOJH13
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence

 GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of Ordinary Shares to PCA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil6,380
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price		 

6,380
Nil
e)Date of the transaction2026-04-01
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence

GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of Ordinary Shares from GIA
 Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£13.4413,283
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price		 

13,283
£13.44
e)Date of the transaction2026-04-01
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence

 GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares into ISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£13.4413,283
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price		 

13,283
£13.44
e)Date of the transaction2026-04-01
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMark Tufnell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with Jane Tufnell (Chair)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG Enterprise Trust plc
b)LEI213800T2SY83WIJOJH13
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence

GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil6,380
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price		 

6,380
Nil
e)Date of the transaction2026-04-01
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence

 GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of Ordinary Shares from GIA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£13.446,380
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price		 

6,380
£13.44
e)Date of the transaction2026-04-01
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence

GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares into ISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£13.446,380
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price		 

6,380
£13.44
e)Date of the transaction2026-04-01
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading