ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

2 April 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification on 1 April 2026 that Jane Tufnell, Chair, transferred 13,283 ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") from a General Investment Account (“GIA”) to an Individual Savings Account (“ISA”), and that she transferred 6,380 Shares to a person closely associated (“PCA”) with her, who subsequently transferred those 6,380 Shares from a GIA to an ISA.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jane Tufnell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG Enterprise Trust plc b) LEI 213800T2SY83WIJOJH13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of Ordinary Shares to PCA c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 6,380 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



6,380

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of Ordinary Shares from GIA Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £13.44 13,283 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



13,283

£13.44 e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares into ISA c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £13.44 13,283 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



13,283

£13.44 e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Tufnell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Jane Tufnell (Chair) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG Enterprise Trust plc b) LEI 213800T2SY83WIJOJH13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 6,380 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



6,380

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of Ordinary Shares from GIA c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £13.44 6,380 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



6,380

£13.44 e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares into ISA c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £13.44 6,380 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



6,380

£13.44 e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-01 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344