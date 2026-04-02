Safe Launches Safenet Beta, Giving SAFE Token Holders a Role in Network Security

CANNES, France, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Foundation today announced the launch of Safenet Beta at EthCC in Cannes. For the first time, SAFE token holders can delegate to genesis validators and earn staking rewards for securing the network, marking the beginning of SAFE's evolution from a governance token into a network security asset.





Safenet is a decentralized transaction security network that enforces protocol-level security before a Safe transaction can execute. It replaces centralized warning systems and offchain heuristics with cryptographic attestations verified onchain. The network is designed to secure all value processed through Safe, a protocol that has processed over USD $1 trillion in cumulative transfers.

How Safenet works

When a transaction is proposed, independent validators evaluate it against a defined set of security rules. If the transaction satisfies those rules, Validators produce a cryptographic attestation. A Safe ‘Guard’ installed on the user’s Safe account verifies attestation onchain before execution. Without a valid attestation, the transaction does not proceed.

Users remain in full self-custody at all times. If a transaction does not satisfy the protocol's attestation requirements, but a user still decides to proceed, they can do so with explicit additional owner approval after a delay. The network is Byzantine Fault Tolerant, tolerating up to one-third of Validators acting dishonestly while still producing correct attestations. All attestations are publicly auditable via the Safenet transaction explorer.

"Crypto has spent years building better warnings. That is not enough," said Richard Meissner, Co-Founder of Safe Project. "Attackers have exploited the gap between what users sign and what they intend. Safenet closes that gap at the protocol level. Every transaction is checked against defined security rules before it can execute, by a network that no single party controls. Safenet is designed to move transaction security into the execution path itself, where it can be enforced onchain, audited publicly, and secured by a validator network rather than a single provider."

What Is Live in Beta

Safenet Beta launches with six genesis validators: Greenfield, Gnosis, Safe Labs, Rockaway, Blockchain Capital, and Core Contributors GmbH, each with a minimum stake of 3.5 million SAFE tokens . The Beta includes:

Static transaction checks that block the most common attack vectors. This includes unauthorized or unexpected code execution via so-called "delegate calls," installation of untrusted modules, and attempts to modify or bypass a Safe account's security settings

A staking UI for SAFE holders to delegate to Validators

A live transaction attestation explorer



Staking rewards are pending SafeDAO approval under SEP-55. Advanced checks, slashing, and fee-based rewards will follow in later phases.

"The promise of self-custody has always been clear: no intermediary between you and your assets. The security layer underneath that promise has never matched it. Safenet is the first serious attempt to close that gap at the protocol level, where it actually matters. A decentralized network enforcing security before execution, with real economic stake behind it. This is what it looks like when the infrastructure finally catches up to the vision, and why $SAFE now has a structural role in protecting onchain value." — Lukas Schor , President, Safe Ecosystem Foundation

$SAFE: from governance to network token

Safenet marks the first time SAFE has a live economic function beyond governance. Validators stake SAFE to run the network. Delegators stake SAFE to back the Validators securing it. The long-term ambition is for all value processed through Safe to be secured by Safenet.

SAFE holders can stake today by delegating to a founding Validator through the Safenet staking UI . No infrastructure is required. Stakers should note that withdrawals are not on-demand, and smart contract risk applies. Full details are available in the staking documentation.

About Safe

Safe (previously Gnosis Safe) is an onchain asset custody protocol that has processed over $1.4T+ in total value (TVP). Released as an open-source software stack by the Safe Ecosystem Foundation, it is establishing a universal smart account standard for secure custody of digital assets, data, and identity. Safe is built for the mission to unlock digital ownership for everyone in web3, including DAOs, enterprises, retail, and institutional users.

About the Safe Ecosystem Foundation, Zug, Switzerland

The mission of the Safe Ecosystem Foundation is to support the development of Safe, to strengthen Safe technology and to promote the Safe Ecosystem. The Safe Ecosystem Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Zug, Switzerland, that helps educate people about Safe smart accounts and promotes Safe technology through the provision of grants and other forms of funding.

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Legal Disclaimer

This press release is issued by the Safe Ecosystem Foundation, Zug, Switzerland (the "Foundation"). This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any SAFE tokens and is not an offering, advertisement, solicitation, confirmation, statement, or any financial promotion that can be construed as an invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity or similar.

The Foundation makes no representations, warranties and/or covenants with respect to the Safe Technology (or any implementations of the Safe Smart Accounts) or any program (Grants, Hackathons and/or any other forms of funding) run by the Safe Ecosystem Foundation. Safenet Beta is provided on an "as is" and "as available" basis for development and testing purposes only. The Foundation does not manage or control the Safenet Beta technology and does not provide any services related to Safenet Beta. Validators act independently and bear full responsibility for their activities. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Foundation, its affiliates, and associated persons expressly disclaim all liability for any damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with the use of, or inability to use, Safenet Beta. Any interaction with Safenet Beta is at your own risk. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Disclaimer for Safenet https://safefoundation.org/beta-disclaimer

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a19ba3af-b57c-4e31-8df3-e9a487d4a0ee