SpringGreen Franchise Owners Marty and Kelly Amundson Celebrate 10 Years in Business and Renew for Another Decade

ROCHESTER, Minn., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen is proud to celebrate franchise owners Marty and Kelly Amundson as they mark 10 years in business while renewing their franchise agreement for an additional 10 years, reinforcing their long-term commitment to their customers, team, and community.

Over the past decade, the Amundsons have built a strong local business focused on delivering reliable, professional lawn, pest, and tree care services. Today, they serve more than 2,400 customers and lead a team of nine employees, reflecting steady growth and a commitment to consistent, high-quality service.

Their approach centers on understanding customer needs and providing tailored solutions that help homeowners achieve healthy, beautiful outdoor spaces.

“We are proud to recognize Marty and Kelly for reaching this 10-year milestone and continuing their journey with SpringGreen,” said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen. “Their dedication to their customers and their consistent execution reflect the strength of our franchise network. Renewals like this speak to the long-term value of the SpringGreen system.”

Their decision to renew highlights both their confidence in the SpringGreen brand and their commitment to continued growth in their local market.

“We’re grateful for the relationships we’ve built over the past 10 years,” said Marty Amundson. “Renewing our agreement allows us to keep growing our business while continuing to provide the level of service our customers expect and deserve.”

SpringGreen franchise owners benefit from a proven business model designed to support long-term success, combining local ownership with national brand support, comprehensive service offerings, and ongoing operational and marketing guidance.

About SpringGreen

Now in its 50th year of service, SpringGreen is a national franchise offering lawn, tree, and pest control. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the tools, training, and support to build large, successful, scalable businesses. To learn more, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com.

For Local Service Inquires:

www.spring-green.com/lawn-care-locations/rochester-area/

or call (507) 281-1221

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike

jbanike@spring-green.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de3a0743-8d4e-4fa2-9980-4f5cff7c2873