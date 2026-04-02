Yukon Metals Intersects 11.7 g/t Gold Within Extensive Vein System in First Drill Program and Expands Land Package at Star River Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from a successful 2025 diamond drilling program at the Star River property (“Star River” or the “Property”) located adjacent to the past-producing Ketza mine in the southern Yukon, motivating the acquisition of additional, highly prospective, Stump claims along the same structural corridor.

The 2025 drill campaign focused on testing the down-dip and along-strike extensions of gold and silver-bearing veins exposed at surface within the F2, F3 and Saddle zones. Holes successfully correlated geology with geophysical surveys, including electromagnetics, gravimetry and drone magnetics defining a 1-kilometre-long structural mineralized corridor containing multiple exploration targets.

Highlights

11.7 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 0.5 metres intersected within metre-scale quartz-ankerite-sulphide veins in the F2 zone (see Figure 3)

Gold mineralization ranging from 0.2-4.9 g/t intersected in multiple drill holes*

Polymetallic mineralization intersected within the F2 structural corridor, including up to 183 g/t silver (“Ag”), 10.6% lead (“Pb”) and 3% zinc (“Zn”) (see Table 1)*

Drone magnetic survey defined a 1-kilometre structural corridor coincident with the F2, F3 and Saddle mineralized zones (see Figure 4)

2 kilometres of additional prospective ground acquired along same structural corridor with Stump property addition.



*Note that mineralization is from a high-grade, narrow-vein system such that most of the holes only intersect with a meter or so per hole of each targeted vein, while the rest of the hole sought to define deeper system geology. The average concentrations for each hole can be found in Table 1, below.

“Results from our first drill program at Star River represent an important step toward defining a district-scale polymetallic vein system within the Ketza district,” commented Jim Coates, CEO of Yukon Metals. “We successfully intersected the targeted vein systems and confirmed the presence of a polymetallic hydrothermal system. The program returned encouraging gold values, including up to 11.7 grams per tonne gold in vein material, and intersected silver-lead mineralization consistent with the surface vein exposures. Based on successful drilling, we acquired the additional Stump claims, expanding the land package to cover multiple mineralized vein systems along a highly prospective structural corridor, while adding an additional silver-lead vein target.”

Figure 1- Star River area with highlighted newly acquired Stump claims to the south.

Figure 2- View of historic trenching on the Stump claims.

Next Steps

The Company is integrating geological, geochemical and geophysical data from the 2025 program to refine the structural model of the F2 corridor and prioritize follow-up work. Future work will focus on testing additional vein splays along the F2 structure, particularly where structural preparation coincides with calcium-rich metasedimentary units interpreted to be favourable hosts for gold mineralization. The newly acquired Stump vein claims represent a priority exploration target.

Figure 3- 2025 Star River drill hole locations and inset map showing new Stump claims to the south.

Geology and Mineralization

Drilling in the F2, F3 and Saddle zones intersected a metasedimentary sequence comprising quartzite and phyllitic metasediments separated by graphitic schist horizons within the Cassiar Platform stratigraphy. Mineralization occurs primarily within brecciated and veined intervals developed in calcium-rich metasedimentary units, indicating that structurally prepared reactive host rocks played an important role in localizing hydrothermal fluid flow.

Holes SR25-001, 002, and 003 drilled near the F2 vein showing intersected gold mineralization in massive quartz–ankerite veins containing pyrite and arsenopyrite, returning values of up to 11.7 g/t Au and several veins returning between 1.9-4.9 g/t Au. Multielement analysis indicates a strong Au–As–Fe association, with elevated gold values correlating with Ca-rich host rocks and Ca-dominant geochemical ratios. In addition, a second set of narrow polymetallic veins containing galena returned values of up to 183 g/t Ag and 10.6% Pb.

Hole SR25-006 south of the F2 vein area is thought to be separated by an offsetting fault intersected three 1.5-metre-long intervals of elevated zinc between 2.4-3.4% within brecciated and veined intervals hosted in phyllitic and calcareous metasediments. These results together indicate a multiphase polymetallic hydrothermal system within the F2 corridor.

Holes SR25-004 and 005 drilled in the Saddle zone primarily intersected fault breccia and gouge material, with portions extremely oxidised. Core recovery was low in these holes, and one section of low-grade gold mineralization was intersected in hole 4 associated with the fault.

Holes SR25-007 and 008 targeted the F3 vein showing on the east side of the Star River Property intersected silver and lead-bearing vein breccias up to 116 g/t Ag and up to 3.2% Pb. Near the bottom of hole 008, a zinc rich interval was intersected that may be related to mineralization in Hole 6 to the west.

Current modelling indicates that the F2 vein system represents the principal mineralized structure linking the majority of Au, Ag and Pb intercepts to mapped surface veins. Individual veins strike predominantly north–south, while geophysical data define a broader east–west structural corridor interpreted to represent a major deformation zone across the Property. Gold mineralization is preferentially developed where veining and brecciation intersect calcium-rich metasedimentary units, suggesting that structural preparation and reactive host lithologies together controlled the localization of mineralization. At depth and along strike the F2 structure appears to bifurcate into multiple splays, forming a distributed vein network.

Table 1- 2025 Star River Drilling Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % SR25-001 28.5 29.0 0.5 0.1 183.0 10.6 0.0 SR25-001 52.0 53.0 1.0 2.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 SR25-001 79.5 81.0 1.5 0.0 29.5 1.9 0.0 SR25-001 99.1 99.6 0.5 11.7 3.5 0.0 0.0 SR25-002 13.5 31.5 18.0 0.0 10.3 0.4 0.0 incl 27.0 31.5 4.5 0.0 26 1.4 0.0 SR25-002 65.1 82.0 16.9 0.8 3.2 0.1 0.0 incl 69.6 71.0 0.6 4.9 1.9 0.0 0.0 incl 71.0 71.7 0.7 2.0 13.1 0.6 0.0 incl 78.0 79.0 1.0 1.9 1.3 0.0 0.0 incl 79.0 80.0 1.0 1.9 1.0 0.0 0.0 SR25-002 228.0 229.5 1.5 0.0 5.8 0.6 0.7 SR25-003 16.0 17.0 1.0 0.0 30.5 1.7 0.0 SR25-003 19.0 20.0 1.0 0.0 131.0 5.8 0.0 SR25-003 42.0 43.5 1.5 0.0 34.7 0.0 0.0 SR25-004 67 68 1 0.3 3.7 0 0 SR25-004 68 69 1 0.2 2.2 0 0 SR25-004 69 69.5 0.5 0.2 1.9 0 0 SR25-004 72 73 1 0.2 0.25 0 0 SR25-004 73 74 1 0.2 0.25 0 0 SR25-004 74 74.7 0.7 0.3 2 0 0 SR25-005 No significant results SR25-006 254.5 256.0 1.5 0.0 7.1 0.6 3.4 SR25-006 258.0 259.5 1.5 0.0 2.3 0.1 2.4 SR25-006 268.5 270.0 1.5 0.0 5.1 0.4 3.0 SR25-007 25.5 27.0 1.5 0.0 116.0 0.6 0.0 SR25-008 39.0 40.5 1.5 0.1 80.1 2.7 0.0 SR25-008 40.5 42.0 1.5 0.0 92.5 3.2 0.1 SR25-008 42.0 42.6 0.6 0.0 41.2 1.5 0.6 SR25-008 195.0 196.1 1.1 0.0 1.9 0.1 1.0

Reported intervals represent core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time.

Property Expansion – Stump Vein

The Company acquired a contiguous block of claims covering the historic Stump silver-lead vein system, located south of the current drill area. The Stump vein is a northerly trending structure traced for approximately 850 metres and hosts high-grade galena-rich mineralization within carbonate and metasedimentary rocks.

Historical trenching and bulk sampling identified lenses of semi-massive to massive galena, with surface samples returning values exceeding 2,400 g/t Ag and 70% Pb over narrow intervals. The newly acquired claims significantly expand the Property along a prospective structural corridor and add an additional high-grade silver exploration target.

Geophysics

A 2025 drone magnetic survey outlined a prominent east–west trending magnetic low extending approximately 800–1,000 metres, interpreted to represent a major structural corridor characterized by fault gouge and hydrothermal alteration that separates the northern and southern parts of the mapped F2 vein (Figure 2). Notably, the F2, F3, and Saddle showings themselves coincide with high magnetic horizontal derivative anomalies. These anomalies, although discontinuous, can be linked into an east-west trending, semi-continuous feature that corresponds closely with the structural corridor.

The 2025 drilling program also intersected the modelled Plate 3 conductor from a 2024 FLEM survey (see Yukon Metals news release dated November 5, 2024), confirming the response corresponds to graphitic schist units within the F2 vein zone. A coincident +0.6 mGal gravity anomaly (see Yukon Metals news release dated December 3, 2024) may reflect increased density associated with lead-bearing mineralization within quartzite and metasedimentary host rocks.

Figure 4- Total Magnetic Intensity and Horizontal Derivative products from the 2025 Drone Magnetics Survey. Red dots with extension lines show direction of drilling.

Table 2- Location of 2025 Star River Drillholes

Hole ID UTM_East UTM_North Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) Location SR25-001 6826796 649931 1447 130 -50 149 near F2 vein SR25-002 6826796 649931 1447 120 -70 252 near F2 vein SR25-003 6826796 649931 1447 270 -70 300 near F2 vein SR25-004* 6826250 649320 1534 40 -45 107 near Saddle showing SR25-005* 6826250 649320 1534 0 -50 75 near Saddle showing SR25-006 6826571 649894 1367 70 -60 330 South of F2 manto SR25-007 6826938 650449 1363 150 -90 141 near F3 vein SR25-008 6826938 650449 1363 130 -60 237 near F3 vein

*Holes SR25-004 and 005 exhibited poor recovery in a faulted oxide zone.

QA/QC

All diamond drill core from the 2025 drill program at Star River was logged, photographed, and sawed in half using a diamond blade core saw. One half of the core was submitted for geochemical analysis, while the other half was retained in secure storage for reference. Sampling intervals were determined based on geological boundaries and typically ranged from 0.3-1.5 meters. Control samples comprised approximately 10% of all samples submitted, including certified reference standards, analytical blanks, field duplicates, and preparation duplicates. QA/QC results were reviewed in real time, and all data have been verified as meeting acceptable thresholds for accuracy, precision, and contamination before inclusion in this news release.

Drill core and rock samples were sent to MSA for analysis with sample preparation in Terrace, BC and analysis in Langley, British Columbia. Samples were prepared by crush to 70% passing 2mm, 250g split pulverised better than 85% passing 75 microns (PRP-910). Pulp samples were analysed for 34 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-ES (ICP-230). All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay and AA finish with a 50g nominal sample weight (FAS-121). Samples over 10 g/t Au were assayed by 50g fusion fire assay and gravimetric finish (FAS-425). Samples over 100ppm silver were assayed with ICF-6Ag.

About the Star River Property

The Star River Property is in the Ketza district of southern Yukon, approximately 5 kilometres from the past-producing Ketza River Gold Mine. The Property hosts multiple polymetallic vein systems within metasedimentary rocks of the Cassiar Platform and lies within a district known for both gold and high-grade silver-lead mineralization.





Figure 5 - 3D visualization of drill holes showing silver and zinc intercepts.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold Corp.’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. The Company’s strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, its ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute’s 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

“Jim Coates”

Jim Coates, President & CEO

Email: jimcoates@yukonmetals.com

Website: www.yukonmetals.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the interpretation of drill results and magnetic survey data at the Star River Property, the metal association and geology of the prospect areas at the Star River Property, including the F2, F3, Saddle and Stump areas, the potential for the presence of economic grades of silver, gold, lead and zinc, the 2025 drill program’s potential to define a district-scale polymetallic vein system within the Ketza district and future focus on testing additional vein splays along the F2 structure, the potential for the Star River Property to represent a district-scale exploration opportunity, and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “indicate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Property and other properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed drill and sampling programs; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

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