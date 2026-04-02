Mill Presents Make Food Not Waste Pop-Up Dinner Series in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food you don’t eat can help grow the food you do. The award-winning food recycling company, Mill, is bringing that idea and its Make Food Not Waste dining concept to the West Coast during Earth Month with an immersive culinary pop-up experience. Rooted in the belief that food is never waste, Mill is teaming up with celebrated chefs from both coasts to showcase an appreciation for food, the planet, and a deeper connection to where our food comes from.

Starting April 14, Mill will host a series of three zero-waste pop-up dinners at Little City Farm that pairs acclaimed chefs from Los Angeles and New York, including Heather Sperling of Botanica with Telly Justice of HAGS (April 14); Aaron Lindell of Quarter Sheets with Mike Fadem of Ops (April 22); and Fátima Juárez of Komal with Jeremiah Stone and Fabiàn von Hauske Valtierre of Wildair (April 23). Together, the chef pairings will collaborate on seasonal menus built around local ingredients for one-night-only that embodies their perspectives on creative, no-waste cooking designed to minimize waste at every stage.

Diners will be invited to explore Little City Farm’s property to see how Mill’s food recycling system is being used on-site and how it can connect your kitchen to a more circular food system. A greenhouse installation and chicken coop will be stops along the way where guests can learn more about the benefits of food recycling and composting — before sitting down for dinner at a table nestled between the garden beds and outdoor kitchen.

Reserve your seat and support local community composting

Seats are limited and available to reserve now at Resy for $125 per person, with 100% of all ticket sale proceeds to benefit LA Compost.

Mill is proud to partner with LA Compost and support its critical work across more than 50 community compost hubs in LA County, turning food scraps into healthy soils to better the environment, neighborhoods, and the food system. All food scraps and grounds generated from Mill food recyclers during the Make Food Not Waste dinner series will be composted locally.

Keeping food out of landfills and putting it back to good use

Mill’s mission is to keep food out of landfills. The cult-favorite Mill food recycler transforms food scraps automatically into nutrient-rich grounds that can be used at home in a garden, placed in a curbside organics bin, dropped off at a local farmer’s market, or sent back to Mill to feed farms.

“Food is the great connector – it brings us together and connects us to the planet we share,” said Harry Tannenbaum, Co-Founder and President, Mill. “We’re partnering with some of the most creative chefs from both coasts to create a community-driven dining experience that brings this idea to life. At Mill, we’re committed to preventing food waste and proud to support LA Compost’s vital work across the city.”

“Sustainability is a concept that has permeated every aspect of Botanica’s operations since we opened our doors in 2017 – from our obsessively farmers market-centric menu, scrupulous sourcing, and zero-waste kitchen practices to our overall business philosophy,” said Heather Sperling, Co-Owner and Operator, Botanica. “I'm thrilled to be partnering with Telly Justice and Mill on an evening that brings this philosophy to life, and celebrates the importance and impact of thoughtful practices in our kitchens and beyond.”

“Composting is one of the most impactful actions individuals can take to support the environment,” said Ryan Jackson, Executive Director, LA Compost. “This Earth Month, we’re excited to highlight the ease and benefits of composting alongside our partners, building momentum around a shared vision: a future where food is never wasted, but instead returned to the soil to nourish the next cycle of life.”

Make Food Not Waste Pop-Up Dinner Series Line Up

April 14: LA’s Heather Sperling of Botanica and NYC’s Telly Justice of HAGS

James Beard Semifinalist and 2025 Food & Wine Best New Chef honoree Telly Justice of HAGS will collaborate with Heather Sperling of LA’s beloved, Michelin Guide-recommended Botanica on a produce-forward menu speaking to both chefs’ vegetable-centric approaches.

April 22: LA’s Aaron Lindell of Quarter Sheets and NYC’s Mike Fadem of Ops

Mike Fadem of James Beard Semifinalist pizza restaurant Ops will collaborate with Aaron Lindell of Quarter Sheets, Echo Park’s accoladed, Michelin Bib Gourmand pizza parlor, spotlighting creative, no-waste pizza recipes.

April 23: LA’s Fátima Juárez of Komal and NYC’s Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske Valtierra of Wildair

Acclaimed chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske Valtierra of Wildair, a James Beard Finalist for Best New Restaurant, will team up with 2026 James Beard Emerging Chef Finalist Fátima Juárez of Komal, showcasing Fabián and Fátima’s shared Mexican heritage through their exclusive, collaborative dishes.

Mill and LA Compost at Farmer’s Markets Across LA

Additionally, as part of this LA campaign, Mill will be engaging with the local community at select Los Angeles farmers’ markets throughout the season. Alongside LA Compost, the two will share insights on the benefits of food recycling and composting to nourish local soil, offering residents practical ways to participate in a circular, sustainable food system and extending the lessons of Make Food Not Waste into everyday life.

About Mill Industries Inc. ("Mill")

Mill is a waste prevention technology company, and was founded in 2020 by Matt Rogers and Harry Tannenbaum, who worked together at Nest, building the iconic Nest Learning Thermostat and other smart home products. The lessons they learned about encouraging new habits at home that are good for people and the planet were applied in creating Mill to change our perception of waste, starting in the kitchen. Mill is a trademark of Mill Industries Inc. Follow Mill on Instagram.

Press contact:

Amanda Plante

press@mill.com

Contact Info



Mill Industries, Inc.

press@mill.com

+1 414-218-2950

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