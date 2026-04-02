MDIC appoints Philips Chief Medical Officer Carla Goulart Peron as new board member

April 2, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Carla Goulart Peron, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Philips, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC). Founded in 2012, MDIC is a unique public-private partnership that brings stakeholders across the medical device spectrum together with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other agency partners to help ensure patient access to medical device innovations.

“We are delighted to welcome Carla to MDIC's Board of Directors,” said Andrew C. Fish, President and CEO of MDIC. “She brings deep experience bridging clinical evidence and innovation that will strengthen our work and we look forward to her insights and strategic guidance.”

“As a leading innovator in healthcare, Philips shares MDIC’s mission to improve health and save lives by accelerating access to medical technologies,” said Carla Goulart Peron, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Philips. “MDIC creates a trusted space where government agencies and medical device manufacturers collaborate to streamline the regulatory process and inform coverage decisions – all to deliver safe and effective medical devices to patients. I am honored to be appointed to MDIC’s leadership team and contribute to their important work.”

Working across medical device quality, evidence, and digital health, MDIC develops research, toolkits, and actionable frameworks that help manufacturers navigate regulatory approval, maintain the highest quality standards, and build the evidence base needed to inform coverage decisions. MDIC provides a unique nexus for FDA and medical device manufacturers to collaborate as peers alongside patients, clinicians, and other key stakeholders, providing a trusted, pre-competitive space to address fundamental scientific and technical challenges shaping the future of medical device innovation.

Philips is committed to meaningful innovation and helping provide better care for more people by advancing regulatory science, strengthening quality systems and collaborating across the healthcare ecosystem. As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peron leads Philips’ global medical and scientific organization and oversees the company’s medical strategy. She helps ensure that Philips’ innovations are grounded in clinical evidence, scientific standards and patient safety.

Across Philips’ businesses, Dr. Peron and her team provide medical leadership in areas including medical safety, medical affairs, health economics and outcomes research, clinical research and strategic clinical partnerships. Their work helps translate scientific insights into technologies that deliver measurable improvements in patient outcomes and healthcare value. Dr. Peron brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in the medical technology industry and healthcare, along with deep clinical expertise and a hands-on approach to building highly engaged multidisciplinary teams.

MDIC’s Board of Directors includes leaders from the medical device industry as well as patient advocates, FDA, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance its mission. Dr. Peron looks forward to supporting MDIC’s efforts to strengthen quality and regulatory science across the healthcare industry and advance science-based practices that reinforce patient safety and trust in medical technology.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Klink

Medical and Scientific Communications

Tel.: +31 6 10888824

E-mail: steve.klink@philips.com

Joost Maltha

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +31 610 558 116

E-mail: joost.maltha@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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