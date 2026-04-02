Dorman Products, Inc. Names Kevin Olsen Chairman of The Board

COLMAR, Pa., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Olsen, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Board. Dorman’s prior Chairman, Steven Berman, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, having served as Chairman since 2011.

“Today’s announcement underscores the Board’s confidence in Kevin’s strategic vision and leadership,” said Richard Riley, Dorman’s independent Lead Director. “This planned succession comes at a time of strength for the Company, allowing for a thoughtful and well‑coordinated transition.”

Mr. Olsen has served as a member of the Board of Directors and as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer since 2019. He joined Dorman in 2016 as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer in 2018 before assuming his current role in 2019.

“Under Kevin’s leadership, Dorman has experienced significant growth,” continued Riley. “Combining the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer provides unified leadership and direction for the Company and draws on Kevin’s extensive operational and strategic expertise. On behalf of the Board, we congratulate Kevin and the entire team on their continued success.

“We also extend our deepest appreciation to Steven for his leadership as Chairman of the Board over the last 15 years, following decades of service on the Board that began in 1978. His aftermarket knowledge and steady leadership have been instrumental in guiding Dorman’s evolution and success. We are thankful that he will remain on the Board, ensuring we continue to benefit from his perspective and experience as the Company continues its strong momentum,” concluded Riley.

For more information on Dorman’s Board of Directors, please visit the Governance page on the Company’s Investor Relations site at investors.dormanproducts.com.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control). Such risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among other things: competition in and the evolution of the motor vehicle aftermarket industry; changes in our relationships with, or the loss of, any customers or suppliers; our ability to develop, market and sell new and existing products; our ability to anticipate and meet customer demand; our ability to purchase necessary materials from our suppliers and the impacts of any related logistics constraints; widespread public health pandemics; political and regulatory matters, such as changes in trade policy, the imposition of tariffs and climate regulation; our ability to protect our information security systems and defend against cyberattacks; our ability to protect our intellectual property and defend against any claims of infringement; and financial and economic factors, such as our level of indebtedness, fluctuations in interest rates and inflation. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update any of the information in this document, including but not limited to any situation where any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Alex Whitelam, VP, Investor Relations, awhitelam@dormanproducts.com

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing, sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

Visit our website at dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains important Company information, including financial data and investor materials. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.