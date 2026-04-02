Your yard has secrets: neighbours could pay the price if you don’t click before you dig

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With warmer weather on the way and outdoor projects picking up across Ontario, the province’s largest electricity utilities are reminding homeowners and contractors that what’s underground can be just as important as what’s above the surface.

Despite the risks, many Ontarians are still digging without checking what’s below. According to the 2025 Ontario One Call Awareness Research, 57 per cent of homeowners did not request a locate for their last digging project, while 11 per cent reported striking underground infrastructure in the past year. Among contractors, 28 per cent said they either do not request locates or are unsure whether they have done so, and 46 per cent reported striking underground infrastructure, with repeat incidents on the rise.

"Reduce the tremendous risk that exists by following the Click Before You Dig principle,” said Mitch Panciuk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ontario One Call. “Striking underground infrastructure puts people at risk and can disrupt essential services that neighbours and nearby businesses rely on every day. Requesting a locate before digging is the law and is one of the simplest ways to be a good neighbour and help keep your community safe."

Planting trees, installing fences or building decks may seem simple, but even a shallow dig could strike buried electricity cables, gas lines, telecommunications lines or water pipes. Damage could lead to serious injury, neighbourhood-wide power outages, service disruptions and costly repairs.

Requesting a free underground locate through Ontario One Call helps identify what’s buried before a project begins. Coming into contact with underground electricity or gas infrastructure can pose serious safety hazards and, in some cases, result in injury or loss of life.

Before you dig, take these steps to protect yourself and your neighbours:

Submit a request: Visit ontarioonecall.ca to submit a free underground locate request at least five business days before you dig or break ground. Receive markings: If there is underground infrastructure in your project area, the appropriate utility will send a service representative to mark it clearly and provide a locate sheet showing where lines are buried. Confirm safety: If your dig site is clear, you will still receive a response confirming it’s safe to proceed. Wait for all responses: Do not begin any work until you’ve received responses from all utilities listed on your Ontario One Call confirmation sheet.

Requesting a locate is free, easy and required by law. Checking what’s below before digging is one of the simplest ways to stay safe and be a good neighbour.

ABOUT ALECTRA UTILITIES CORPORATION

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future. Learn more at: alectrautilities.com.

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ABOUT ELEXICON ENERGY

As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, Elexicon Energy proudly provides safe and reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 residential and business customers in Durham Region as well as Belleville, Brock, Gravenhurst and Port Hope. Elexicon is owned by five municipalities: the Town of Ajax, the City of Belleville, the Municipality of Clarington, the City of Pickering and the Town of Whitby and. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $39.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2025, and annual revenues in 2025 of $9 billion.

Our team of 9,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2025, Hydro One invested $3.4 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $3.0 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com/, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

For More Information

For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.hydroone.com where you can find additional information including links to securities filings, historical financial reports, and information about the Company's governance practices, corporate social responsibility, customer solutions, and further information about its business.

ABOUT HYDRO OTTAWA LIMITED

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ['Hydro Ottawa Group'], provides electricity to approximately 372,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa and Casselman. For more than a century, the company has been dedicated to delivering clean, safe and reliable power, playing a vital role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable National Capital Region. As a key partner in building a dynamic energy future, Hydro Ottawa Limited is committed to powering the well-being of the communities it serves through the energy transition. This includes delivering reliable service, integrating innovative technologies, pioneering sustainable solutions, and being a trusted source of information and education for customers.

Learn more: hydroottawa.com

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ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com |

Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1-833-MEDIA-LN