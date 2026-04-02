Independent Living Systems Named Largest Latino-Owned Healthcare Company in the U.S.

Miami, FL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading healthcare company focused on improving outcomes for complex and vulnerable populations, has once again been recognized by Latino Leaders Magazine as the largest Latino-owned healthcare company in the United States, according to the newly released Latino Leaders Index 500.

ILS also ranked No. 17 among all Latino-owned businesses nationwide, reflecting the company’s continued growth and expanding impact across the healthcare industry.

The Latino Leaders Index 500 highlights the largest Latino-owned companies in the United States, showcasing the scale and influence of Latino entrepreneurship across industries.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as the nation’s largest Latino-owned healthcare company,” said Nestor Plana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Living Systems. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and our shared commitment to delivering person-centered, comprehensive health and social care that improves the lives of the vulnerable populations we serve.”

ILS’ recognition follows a year of continued growth and strategic progress across the organization and its health plan subsidiaries, Florida Community Care (FCC) and Florida Complete Care (FC2).

Florida Community Care (FCC), a statewide Medicaid health plan and the second-largest Long-Term Care plan in Florida, continues to experience strong growth, now serving more than 40,000 members statewide. Building on this momentum, FCC has been selected as the sole health plan to operate Florida’s new Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Comprehensive Managed Care (ICMC) program, significantly expanding its reach and impact across the state. This progress is further supported by the continued expansion of ILS’ integrated Home Care Services, including the upcoming launch of Independent Living Hospice, as well as ongoing growth in Florida Complete Care (FC2), the organization’s Medicare Advantage plan.

For more information about Independent Living Systems, please visit www.ilshealth.com