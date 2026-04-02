High Roller Technologies Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , today announced that it has received notice from NYSE American LLC confirming that the Company has regained compliance with all applicable continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

The notice states that the Company has resolved its prior continued listing deficiency under Section 1003(a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, which relates to the Exchange’s stockholders’ equity standard, after demonstrating compliance with the continued listing standards for two consecutive quarters pursuant to Section 1009(f) of the Company Guide.

As a result, the deficiency has been cured, the compliance indicator previously disseminated with the Company’s trading symbol no longer appears beginning at the opening of trading on April 1, 2026, and the Company has been removed from the list of noncompliant issuers posted on the NYSE American website.

The Company will remain subject to NYSE American’s normal continued listing monitoring procedures.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and for the year ended December 31, 2025 and throughout Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039