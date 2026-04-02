Slide to Report 2026 First Quarter Earnings Results on April 28, 2026

TAMPA, Fla., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Slide”) (Nasdaq: SLDE) announced today it will release its 2026 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: April 29, 2026, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

April 29, 2026, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. Dial-in: (877) 407-9208 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6784 (international). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

(877) 407-9208 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6784 (international). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.slideinsurance.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Slide’s website.



About Slide

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company that makes it easy for homeowners to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide's cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, FL, Slide was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.slideinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investors

ir@slideinsurance.com