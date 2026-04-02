Refined Energy Completes Maiden Drill Program at Dufferin West, Intersects Unconformity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU; OTC: RRUUF; FRA: CWA0) (“Refined” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drill program at the Dufferin West property, located in Saskatchewan’s prolific Athabasca Basin uranium district.

Highlights

Drill hole DW26-001 intersected the targeted graphitic conductor at 381 metres with associated brecciation (unconformity depth was at 332 m).

Drill hole DW26-003 reached the unconformity at 312 metres and intersected two brecciated fault zones; one in the sandstone at 104 to 120 m with associated bleaching, and one in the basement from 323.7 to 327.1 m with brecciation and clay gouges.

DW26-003 tested a significant ground gravity low complemented by a partially overlapping magnetic low and bounded to the east by a magnetic high.

Initial drill program totaled 975 metres. Detailed sampling for geochemical analysis was completed over the fault / breccia zones to aid in determining their potential for mineralization.

The program was completed on budget for approximately $1.7 million.



Both drill hole DW26-003 and DW26-001 successfully intersected the unconformity. The Company elected to advance drill hole DW26-003 in place of the originally planned DW26-002 following observations from DW26-001, which indicated similar structural characteristics. This adjustment was made to maximize coverage of priority gravity geophysical targets within the program.

Core logging and sampling are complete, with samples submitted to an accredited laboratory for detailed geochemical analysis and assay results. The Company has commissioned rush analysis on select samples from key intervals to expedite evaluation of alteration and potential mineralization vectors.

The maiden drill program was designed to test multiple high-priority geophysical and structural targets across the Dufferin West property, integrating EM conductors, gravity lows, and magnetic features (see Figure 1).

Refined holds the exclusive option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the 10,140-hectare Dufferin Project, (see Refined’s news release of February 27, 2024 and August 6, 2025) from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (“Eagle Plains”) through a combination of cash payments, share issuances and exploration expenditures.

Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, “The completion of our maiden drill program marks an important milestone for Refined Energy. The ongoing analysis, including rush results, will help determine whether vectors toward uranium mineralization are present and guide next steps at Dufferin West.”





Figure 1: Location of Drill Holes on Dufferin West Project. Drill hole DW26-001 targeted an electromagnetic (EM) conductor defined by a moving loop EM survey. Drill hole DW26-002 was designed to test the conductor along strike in conjunction with a coincident weak gravity low anomaly; however, the hole was terminated early based on geological observations from DW26-001 and to allow completion of drill hole DW26-003 within the planned program budget. Drill hole DW26-003 targeted the central portion of a pronounced gravity low coincident with a magnetic low and bounded to the east by a magnetic high, interpreted to represent Archean granite–gneiss basement rocks.

Qualified Persons

C. C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo., a “qualified person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and Vice President for Eagle Plains, the operator of the project, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of uranium and critical energy metal projects within tier-one jurisdictions. With its Dufferin Project located in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin region, the Company is advancing assets supporting the clean energy transition.

For further information, please contact:

Eli Dusenbury

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 398-3378

info@refinedenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular this press release contains statements including the Q1 2026 drill program, the engagement of consultants, exploration objectives, technical interpretations, and the potential of the Dufferin Project. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration, financing, commodity prices, regulatory approvals, and operational factors.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals; risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions; access and supply risks; risks associated with the Company’s reliance on key personnel; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks; title and environmental risks; and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05fb1f25-3251-44bf-90b6-77f080af6a3f