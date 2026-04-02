LifeVantage Announces Expansion of its European Footprint with Market Opening in Portugal

SALT LAKE CITY, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, announced today it will be expanding its products and business opportunity in Portugal, welcoming a new wave of purpose-driven entrepreneurs and wellness seekers to its growing international community. This expansion, planned for a May 2026 launch, marks the Company’s continued partnership with its field leadership on international expansion and reinforces its commitment to delivering science-backed wellness solutions to consumers around the world. The Portugal market will open with a focused portfolio of LifeVantage’s flagship products, available nationwide:

Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer – formulated to support the body’s natural antioxidant response and overall cellular health.

– formulated to support the body’s natural antioxidant response and overall cellular health. Protandim® Nrf1 Synergizer – designed to support cellular energy production and healthy mitochondrial function.

– designed to support cellular energy production and healthy mitochondrial function. TrueScience® Liquid Collagen – developed to support skin hydration and elasticity as part of a daily beauty-from-within routine.



In addition to individual products, customers and Consultants in Portugal will have access to curated product combinations designed to simplify wellness routines and complement a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Healthy Glow Essentials Stack™ (Nrf2 + Collagen)

(Nrf2 + Collagen) Protandim® Duo Stack (Nrf1 + Nrf2)

The Company plans to introduce additional products into the Portugal market over time.

Alongside its product launch, LifeVantage is introducing its independent Consultant business model in Portugal, supported by the company’s Evolve Compensation Plan, offering individuals the opportunity to build a business by sharing LifeVantage products directly with customers. Earnings are based on product sales and individual business performance. Interested individuals can prepare to enroll for the launch by sending an inquiry to ptsupport@lifevantage.com .

“Opening Portugal reflects our commitment to driving international growth, a key element of our overall growth strategy,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “We look forward to supporting our European Consultant leaders and bringing our science-based product philosophy to this vibrant market. Portugal's entrepreneurial spirit and focus on health and wellness make it an ideal fit for our Consultants to build thriving businesses while helping others achieve their wellness goals.”

This announcement underscores LifeVantage’s broader strategy to grow its international footprint and deliver high-impact wellness solutions to an expanding global customer base.

For more information about LifeVantage, visit www.LifeVantage.com .

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, MindBody GLP-1 System™, and the comprehensive gut activator, P84, and activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com