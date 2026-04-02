Premier Air Charter Attends 2026 NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference to Strengthen Industry Relationships and Explore Emerging Aviation Technologies

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) (“Premier Air Charter,” “Premier,” “PAC,” or the “Company”) today announced management’s recent attendance at the 2026 NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference, one of business aviation’s key gatherings for flight operations professionals, schedulers, dispatchers, and industry partners.

The conference serves as a forum where operational best practices evolve, professional connections are strengthened, and new technologies shaping the future of business aviation are introduced. PREM’s presence reflects the company’s continued focus on operational excellence, industry collaboration, and staying ahead of developments that impact flight operations.

While on site, the PREM team engaged with peers and partners, exploring emerging technologies, and participating in conversations focused on improving efficiency, safety, and reliability across business aviation operations.

“Our goal is to stay closely connected to the people and technologies that move this industry forward,” said a PREM Chairman Vincent Monteparte. “Events like the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference are where meaningful conversations happen and where the future of flight operations begins to take shape.”

More about the National Business Aviation Association SDC 2026

A record-setting 3,500 attendees had an opportunity to see the full range of leading products and services on a sold-out exhibit floor over two business-driven days that also featured inspiration, innovation and powerful in-person connection at every turn throughout the 2026 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC2026) in Cleveland.

https://nbaa.org/2026-press-releases/record-breaking-nbaa-sdc2026-powers-business-opportunities-and-a-bold-vision-for-the-future/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to plans for future development activities, fleet expansion, and the expected benefits and timing of the Citation X integration. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to those discussed below and in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. Such risks include, without limitation:

the ability to successfully integrate and operate newly acquired aircraft, including obtaining necessary FAA certifications, completing pilot training, and addressing any maintenance or operational issues;

the ability to continue and manage growth effectively;

competition in the private aviation charter industry;

global economic conditions, fuel price volatility, and inflationary pressures;

regulatory changes affecting aircraft operations, charter certifications, or environmental/sustainability requirements;

the availability and cost of aircraft financing or leasing;

supply chain disruptions or delays in parts/maintenance for business jets

the ability to attract, integrate, and retain qualified board members and senior executives with industry-specific expertise; and

other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.





The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

office@premieraircharter.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430