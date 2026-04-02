Origin One’s Electronic Chain of Custody Form (eCCF) Platform Meets NLCP Requirements for Digital eCCF Systems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin One today announced that its Electronic Chain of Custody Form (eCCF) platform has been reviewed by the National Laboratory Certification Program (NLCP) and determined to meet the requirements for a digital eCCF system following a remote IT inspection conducted on March 20, 2026.

According to the review summary issued by the NLCP, “the provider’s eCCF system appears to meet requirements for a digital eCCF system.” Based on this review, the NLCP has recommended to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that Origin One be recognized for having a digital eCCF system that meets requirements for federally regulated drug testing.

This milestone represents a significant advancement for Origin One’s mission to modernize occupational health screening and drug testing workflows through secure, paperless technology.

“Meeting the requirements for a digital eCCF system is an important milestone for our platform and team,” said Brian Weiner, CEO at Origin One. “It reflects our commitment to regulatory compliance, operational accuracy, and bringing a more efficient, paperless experience to collectors, laboratories, and employers participating in federally regulated testing programs.”

The eCCF replaces traditional paper chain of custody forms used in drug testing collections with a secure electronic workflow. By digitizing the process, Origin One helps eliminate paperwork errors, streamline collection workflows, and improve compliance visibility across the testing process.

For collectors and clinics, electronic chain of custody forms significantly reduce administrative burden while improving data accuracy. Employers and program administrators benefit from faster turnaround times, improved audit trails, and greater operational transparency.

Origin One’s eCCF platform is part of its broader occupational health technology suite, which provides an integrated digital workflow for drug testing, health screenings, and related services across employers, clinics, laboratories, and third-party administrators.

Organizations interested in learning more about Origin One’s digital eCCF platform can visit originone.ai.

About Origin One

Origin One is an AI-powered occupational health platform that helps TPAs, clinics, labs, MROs, and employers streamline screenings, digitize workflows, and eliminate paper – once and for all. Built with the mission of modernizing every aspect of occupational health for every stakeholder in the ecosystem, our standalone and full-service solutions replace outdated, paper-heavy processes with a fully digital, customizable, and connected experience. We believe occupational health should be smarter, faster, and more human-centered to meet the demands of today’s business environment. By simplifying complexity and improving transparency, we’re reinventing the industry and creating a more efficient and compliant future. That’s why Origin One is trusted by worldwide leaders in occupational health. To learn more, please visit www.originone.ai.

Contact: media@originone.ai