authID Announces Strategic Partnership with Formula5 to Deliver Biometric Identity Security for Microsoft-First Enterprises

Collaboration expands delivery of passwordless biometric authentication and verified identity solutions across workforce and customer environments

DENVER, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Formula5, a Microsoft-focused consultancy recognized for its expertise in identity, security, cloud, data analytics and AI. Through the partnership, Formula5 will serve as a reseller and implementation partner, expanding enterprise access to authID’s biometric identity verification and authentication platform.

Together, the companies will help organizations strengthen identity assurance across remote onboarding, call center and help desk operations, and ongoing authentication workflows, supporting modern Zero Trust security architectures in Microsoft environments.

As enterprises continue to shift to distributed workforces and cloud-first identity infrastructures, traditional credentials such as passwords, SMS authentication, and knowledge-based verification have become increasingly vulnerable to phishing, social engineering, and account takeover attacks. Organizations are seeking stronger ways to verify that the person behind a device is the legitimate user without introducing friction for employees or customers.

Formula5 specializes in helping organizations modernize identity and security architectures across regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, energy, and life sciences. The company has earned recognition as a Microsoft Advanced Specialist in Identity and Access Management and Data Security, reflecting deep technical expertise in secure cloud and identity modernization.

Through this partnership, Formula5 will deliver authID’s biometric identity verification and authentication capabilities to organizations implementing Microsoft identity ecosystems, including solutions built on Microsoft Entra and Microsoft Verified ID. authID’s biometric platform provides identity verification during onboarding and re-authenticates users as customer organizations mandate during sensitive transactions or support interactions.

“Many of our clients operate in highly regulated industries where identity assurance is critical,” said Pete Orologas, Chief Executive Officer, Formula5. “By partnering with authID, we can offer biometric identity solutions that help organizations verify users with confidence, reduce social engineering risk, and support secure digital onboarding and authentication, without adding friction. This is a powerful addition to our Microsoft security and identity portfolio.”

By integrating authID’s biometric identity verification into Microsoft-based identity infrastructures, Formula5 will enable customers to:

• Secure remote onboarding for employees, contractors, and customers

• Protect call centers and help desks from impersonation and social engineering attacks

• Enable continuous biometric authentication for high-risk transactions

• Strengthen Zero Trust architectures by verifying the real user behind each device

• Improve user experience by eliminating passwords and reducing authentication friction

“Identity is the foundation of modern security, especially in a cloud-first enterprise environment,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Formula5 brings deep expertise in Microsoft identity architecture and enterprise security. By combining their implementation expertise with authID’s biometric identity assurance, organizations can strengthen Zero Trust strategies while delivering a fast, frictionless experience for employees and customers.”

The combined solution helps enterprises deploy a Microsoft-aligned identity framework that combines identity governance, digital identity credentials, and biometric authentication to protect workforce and customer access across cloud and hybrid environments.

Organizations operating in highly regulated industries will benefit from a unified approach to identity assurance that strengthens security while supporting compliance requirements and modern digital experiences.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password vulnerabilities, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, visit www.authID.ai.

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

About Formula5

Formula5 is a trusted Microsoft partner specializing in Identity, Security, Cloud, Data Analytics, and AI solutions that help organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company provides consulting and implementation services across identity and access management, cybersecurity, secure cloud infrastructure, automation, and data platforms. Formula5 has deep expertise in Microsoft Entra identity solutions, identity governance, and digital credential architectures, supporting enterprises in regulated industries including healthcare and life sciences, financial services, and energy. For more information, visit https://formula5.com/.