Revolution Medicines Begins Treating Patients in Phase 3 RASolute 303 Trial Evaluating Daraxonrasib as First Line Treatment for Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it has begun treating patients in RASolute 303, a global Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating daraxonrasib as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), a disease predominantly driven by oncogenic RAS variants. RASolute 303 is designed to enroll patients irrespective of tumor RAS genotype.

“Starting treatment of study participants in the RASolute 303 trial represents an important milestone for our daraxonrasib program and for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, a disease with substantial unmet medical need,” said Alan Sandler, M.D., chief development officer of Revolution Medicines. “In this trial, we are testing two biologically rational approaches—daraxonrasib as monotherapy and daraxonrasib in combination with chemotherapy—as two distinct, promising strategies to potentially improve patient outcomes. This trial underscores our commitment to advancing RAS(ON) inhibition into earlier lines of therapy, where we believe it can deliver significant benefit.”

RASolute 303 (NCT07491445) is a global, randomized, open-label Phase 3 trial evaluating daraxonrasib as monotherapy or in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel versus standard-of-care gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with previously untreated metastatic PDAC. In this trial, the company is enrolling patients who have not received prior systemic therapy for metastatic disease. The primary endpoints are progression-free survival and overall survival. Key secondary endpoints include additional measures of antitumor activity, safety and tolerability, and patient reported outcomes.

Daraxonrasib is currently being evaluated in four global Phase 3 registrational trials, including three trials in patients with PDAC and one in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

About Pancreatic Cancer and Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal malignancies, characterized by its typically late-stage diagnosis, resistance to standard chemotherapy, and high mortality rate. In the U.S., recent estimates indicate that approximately 60,000 people are diagnosed annually with pancreatic cancer, and about 50,000 people will die from this aggressive disease.1

Due to the lack of early symptoms and detection methods, approximately 80% of patients are diagnosed with PDAC at an advanced or metastatic stage. It is the most commonly RAS-driven malignancy of all major cancers, and more than 90% of patients have tumors that harbor RAS mutations.2 Metastatic PDAC remains one of the most common causes of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., with a five-year survival rate of approximately 3%. 3,4

About Daraxonrasib

Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236) is an oral, direct RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor with the potential to help address a broad range of cancers driven by oncogenic RAS, including PDAC, NSCLC and colorectal cancer. Daraxonrasib suppresses RAS signaling by blocking the interaction of wild-type and mutant RAS(ON) with its downstream effectors.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor; and RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding progression of clinical studies and findings from these studies, including the safety, tolerability and antitumor activity of the company’s candidates being studied and the durability of these results; dosing and enrollment in the company’s clinical trials; and the company’s ability to improve patient outcomes or advance RAS(ON) inhibition into earlier lines of therapy. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ current stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, risks that the results of prior clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trials, clinical efficacy, or other future results, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, and the effects on the company’s business of the global events, such as international conflicts or global pandemics. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 25, 2026, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:

media@revmed.com

investors@revmed.com

1 Siegel RL, Giaquinto AN, Jemal A. Cancer statistics, 2024. CA Cancer J Clin. 2024;74(1):12-49. doi:10.3322/caac.21820

2 Lee JK, Sivakumar S, Schrock AB, et al. Comprehensive pan-cancer genomic landscape of KRAS altered cancers and real-world outcomes in solid tumors. NPJ Precis Oncol. 2022;6(1);91. doi:10.1038/s41698-022-00334-z

3 Halbrook CJ, Lyssiotis CA, Pasca di Magliano M, Maitra A. Pancreatic cancer: Advances and challenges. Cell. 2023;186(8):1729-1754. doi:10.1016/j.cell.2023.02.014

4 American Cancer Society. Survival rates for pancreatic cancer. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/pancreatic-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/survival-rates.html. Accessed February 2026.